Gregson and Bliss to challenge National Finalists

Significant composer anniversaries will be marked at London and Cheltenham this year.

Gregson and Bliss
  Works written by Edward Gregson and Arthur Bliss will be used

Sunday, 30 March 2025

        

Works celebrating significant anniversaries of two major compositional figures will feature as the set-works at the London and Cheltenham National Finals.

Gregson

The 80th birthday anniversary of Edward Gregson will be celebrated by 'Symphony in two movements', written in 2012, being performed by the Championship Section challengers at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 11th October.

His earlier work 'Partita' (1971) will test the Fourth Section competitors at The Centaur on the weekend of 13th/14th September.

Bliss

The 50th anniversary of the death of Sir Arthur Bliss is also to be marked at Cheltenham with Eric Ball's arrangement of four dances from his ballet 'Checkmate' to be played by bands' in the First Section.

It has been confirmed that three of the four dances will be utilised: 'Dance of the Four Knights', 'Ceremony of the Red Bishops', and 'Checkmate'.

Second Section contenders will tackle music from his ballet 'Adam Zero' which has been arranged into a suite by Dr Robert Childs, with another suite, this time of Bliss music to a 1960s television series entitled 'The Royal Palaces' arranged by Michael Halstenson used in the Third Section.

Test-pieces

Championship Section: Symphony in two movements (Edward Gregson)
Published by Novello & distributed by Studio Music

Section 1:
Four Dances from Checkmate (Arthur Bliss arr. Eric Ball)
Published by Novello & distributed by Studio Music

Section 2:
Suite from Adam Zero (Arthur Bliss — arr. Dr. Robert Childs)
Published by Prima Vista Musikk

Section 3:
Music from The Royal Palaces (Arthur Bliss — new arrangement by Michael Halstenson)
Published by Kirklees Music

Section 4:
Partita (Edward Gregson)
Published by R. Smith & Co. & distributed by Studio Music

Anniversary concept

Speaking of the selections made by the Kapitol Promotions Music Panel, Dr. Robert Childs stated: "We had considered the idea of featuring works by two British composers marking anniversaries in 2025 for some time.

When Philip Wilby proposed commissioning two new arrangements of Bliss' music, we realised that 2025 also marks Edward Gregson's 80th birthday, so the concept came to life quickly."

'Symphony in two movements' is dedicated by the composer to his "friend and colleague, Paul Hindmarsh".

It was commissioned by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the National Youth Brass Band of Wales for their 60th and 30th anniversaries respectively

I consider the work to be one of my finest compositions in any genre, and certainly the best of me in terms of brass band composition. It remains as my personal Valhalla!Edward Gregson

Valhalla

Speaking about its long awaited use as a major Championship Section set-work, Edward Gregson said that it was written, "â€¦at a time of compositional maturity, and combines serious musical intent with considerable technical demands and emotional energy."

He added: "I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the 'National' for its adventurous decision — one that brings great pleasure and pride to me. I consider the work to be one of my finest compositions in any genre, and certainly the best of me in terms of brass band composition. It remains as my personal Valhalla!"

Future legacy

Commenting on the Bliss selections, Prof. Philip Wilby added: "His two original works for brass band are justly celebrated, but it is with genuine pride, for his future legacy, that we see two new arrangements on show — two ballet scores and one taken from television that demonstrates Bliss' outgoing desire to work collaboratively within arts and technology.

Eric Ball's arrangement of 'Checkmate' appeared at the Albert Hall Final in 1978, whilst Robert Childs' scoring of 'Adam Zero' and Michael Halstenson's arrangement of 'The Royal Palaces' appeared on the recent 'Bliss — Works for Brass Band' CD release by Black Dyke Band conducted by John Wilson.

        

