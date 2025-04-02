Enjoy the ConsTest action on NXTOD

There will be a live stream broadcast to enjoy of the 2025 ConsTest Contest.

The action from the 2025 ConsTest contest is to be live streamed by Next Step Films on Saturday 12th April from The Bradshaw Hall at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Live and on demand

It will be available live and on demand on the NXTOD.com platform where you can enjoy the performances from the 18 challenges starting at 10.00am.

As part of a NXTOD subscription you can enjoy a host of on demand videos, including all the action from ConsTest 2024, Red Admiral Entertainment Contest 2024 as well as concerts by the likes of Flowers and Leyland Bands.

More information:



To find out more go to: www.nxtod.com