Report & Results: 2025 Scottish Solo & Ensemble Championships

The cream of Scotland's playing talent was on show in Glasgow last weekend.

There were plenty of excellent performances to enjoy at the recent Scottish Solo & Ensemble Championships which took place at the Bellshill Salvation Army Hall in Glasgow.

Junior, Intermediate and Senior solo competitors who had qualified through various area events gave performances aided by the excellent accompanist Gina Baker for the consideration of adjudicator Alan Friel.

Junior champions

The first winner of the day was Evie Boax of Irvine & Dreghorn Youth Band who took the Kinneil Band Trophy in a keenly contested Junior Solo category. Second place went to Beth Drury and third to Eilidh Farren — all three giving Gold Award level performances.

Topping the Junior Ensemble section were St Ronan's Silver A who won the Kirkintilloch Band Trophy with Gold Award level performance ahead of Campbeltown Juniors and St Ronan Silver B.

Intermediate

In a highly enjoyable Intermediate Solo category, a super performance from Isla Gillespie of Selkirk & Galashiels saw her claim the Whitburn Band Trophy ahead of Charlie Colville of Campbeltwon Brass and David Orr of Lanark Grammer School. All three youngsters gave Gold Award level performances of their solos.

A closely matched Intermediate Ensemble title went to Campbeltown 16 and Under, ahead of Galashiels Youth and Kinneil Intermediate.

Youth and Senior

Charlie Boax of Whitburn claimed the Youth Solo accolade ahead of Mae Barr and Tyler Clarke, whilst the Youth Ensemble title was won by Campbeltown Brass.

The day was rounded off with the Blue Riband Senior Open Solo title where some of the nation's finest solo players produced outstanding performances.

In the end it was tuba player Robert Riddough of Dunaskin Doon Band that took the honours ahead of Charlie Boax and Ian Fleming, both of Whitburn.

Results:





Junior Solos:

1. Evie Boax (Irvine & Dreghorn) (Gold)

2. Beth Drury (Kinneil Youth Band) (Gold)

3. Eilidh Farren (Whitburn Youth Band) (Gold)

Gold Awards:

Aaron Arthur (Riverside Youth); Amelie Ralston (Campbeltown Brass); Hope Hill (Campbeltown Brass); Vivien Giegerich (St Ronan's Primary & St RSB)

Silver Awards:

Hattie Spence (Berwickshire High Schol); Lucas Clark (Cupar Brass Bandits); Samuel Dick (Dysart Colliery Silver); Kaitlin Donald (Webtser's High School); Harris McNeill (Berwickshire High School); Thomas Crawford (Brass Central Strathern); Stacy Donald (Webster's High School)

Junior Ensembles:

1. St Roan's Silver A (Gold)

2. Campbeltown Juniors (Gold)

3. St Ronan's Silver B (Silver)

Intermediate Solos:

1. Isla Gillespie (Selkirk & Galashiels) (Gold)

2. Charlie Colville (Campbeltown Brass) (Gold)

3. David Orr (Lanark Grammer School) (Gold)

Gold Awards:

James Barr (Campbeltown Brass); Iris Deane (Selkirk & Galashiels); Amber R Gourley (Whitburn Heartlands); William Tawn (Kinneil Youth).

Silver Awards:

Ash Paton (Riverside Youth); Roxy Clark (Whitburn Youth); Robin Robertson (Angus Instrumental Music Services); Eilidh Cameron (Dysart Colliery Silver); Jamie Gillespie (Selkirk & Galashiels).

Intermediate Ensembles:

1. Campbelltown 16 and Under (Gold)

2. Galashiels Youth (Gold)

3. Kinneil Intermediate Ensemble (Gold)

Silver Awards:

Campbeltown 14 and Under; Hawick Saxhornettes.

Youth Solos:

1. Charlie Boax: 98

2. Mae Barr: 95

3. Tyler Clark: 94

Other competitors:

Louise Andrews; Andrea Crumlish

Youth Ensemble:

1. Campbelltown Brass: 98

2. Iris and Wul: 96

Open Solos:

1. Robert Riddiough (Dunaskin Doon): 98

2. Charlie Boax (Whitburn): 97

3. Iain Fleming (Whitburn): 96

4. Joshua Parkhill (Dalmellington): 95

5. Douglas Couchman (Whitburn): 94

6. Andrea Crumlish (BSI): 93

7. William Ralston (Campbeltown): 92

8. Stuart Black (Jedforest): 91