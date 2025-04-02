                 

*
banner

News

Report & Results: 2025 Scottish Solo & Ensemble Championships

The cream of Scotland's playing talent was on show in Glasgow last weekend.

rOBERT rIDDIOUGH
  In the end it was tuba player Robert Riddough of Dunaskin Doon Band that took the honours

Wednesday, 02 April 2025

        

There were plenty of excellent performances to enjoy at the recent Scottish Solo & Ensemble Championships which took place at the Bellshill Salvation Army Hall in Glasgow.

Junior, Intermediate and Senior solo competitors who had qualified through various area events gave performances aided by the excellent accompanist Gina Baker for the consideration of adjudicator Alan Friel.

Junior champions

The first winner of the day was Evie Boax of Irvine & Dreghorn Youth Band who took the Kinneil Band Trophy in a keenly contested Junior Solo category. Second place went to Beth Drury and third to Eilidh Farren — all three giving Gold Award level performances.

Topping the Junior Ensemble section were St Ronan's Silver A who won the Kirkintilloch Band Trophy with Gold Award level performance ahead of Campbeltown Juniors and St Ronan Silver B.

Intermediate

In a highly enjoyable Intermediate Solo category, a super performance from Isla Gillespie of Selkirk & Galashiels saw her claim the Whitburn Band Trophy ahead of Charlie Colville of Campbeltwon Brass and David Orr of Lanark Grammer School. All three youngsters gave Gold Award level performances of their solos.

A closely matched Intermediate Ensemble title went to Campbeltown 16 and Under, ahead of Galashiels Youth and Kinneil Intermediate.

Youth and Senior

Charlie Boax of Whitburn claimed the Youth Solo accolade ahead of Mae Barr and Tyler Clarke, whilst the Youth Ensemble title was won by Campbeltown Brass.

The day was rounded off with the Blue Riband Senior Open Solo title where some of the nation's finest solo players produced outstanding performances.

In the end it was tuba player Robert Riddough of Dunaskin Doon Band that took the honours ahead of Charlie Boax and Ian Fleming, both of Whitburn.

The day was rounded off with the Blue Riband Senior Open Solo title where some of the nation's finest solo players produced outstanding performances4BR

Results:


Junior Solos:

1. Evie Boax (Irvine & Dreghorn) (Gold)
2. Beth Drury (Kinneil Youth Band) (Gold)
3. Eilidh Farren (Whitburn Youth Band) (Gold)

Gold Awards:
Aaron Arthur (Riverside Youth); Amelie Ralston (Campbeltown Brass); Hope Hill (Campbeltown Brass); Vivien Giegerich (St Ronan's Primary & St RSB)

Silver Awards:
Hattie Spence (Berwickshire High Schol); Lucas Clark (Cupar Brass Bandits); Samuel Dick (Dysart Colliery Silver); Kaitlin Donald (Webtser's High School); Harris McNeill (Berwickshire High School); Thomas Crawford (Brass Central Strathern); Stacy Donald (Webster's High School)

Junior Ensembles:

1. St Roan's Silver A (Gold)
2. Campbeltown Juniors (Gold)
3. St Ronan's Silver B (Silver)

Intermediate Solos:

1. Isla Gillespie (Selkirk & Galashiels) (Gold)
2. Charlie Colville (Campbeltown Brass) (Gold)
3. David Orr (Lanark Grammer School) (Gold)

Gold Awards:
James Barr (Campbeltown Brass); Iris Deane (Selkirk & Galashiels); Amber R Gourley (Whitburn Heartlands); William Tawn (Kinneil Youth).

Silver Awards:
Ash Paton (Riverside Youth); Roxy Clark (Whitburn Youth); Robin Robertson (Angus Instrumental Music Services); Eilidh Cameron (Dysart Colliery Silver); Jamie Gillespie (Selkirk & Galashiels).

Intermediate Ensembles:

1. Campbelltown 16 and Under (Gold)
2. Galashiels Youth (Gold)
3. Kinneil Intermediate Ensemble (Gold)

Silver Awards:
Campbeltown 14 and Under; Hawick Saxhornettes.

Youth Solos:

1. Charlie Boax: 98
2. Mae Barr: 95
3. Tyler Clark: 94

Other competitors:
Louise Andrews; Andrea Crumlish

Youth Ensemble:

1. Campbelltown Brass: 98
2. Iris and Wul: 96

Open Solos:

1. Robert Riddiough (Dunaskin Doon): 98
2. Charlie Boax (Whitburn): 97
3. Iain Fleming (Whitburn): 96
4. Joshua Parkhill (Dalmellington): 95
5. Douglas Couchman (Whitburn): 94
6. Andrea Crumlish (BSI): 93
7. William Ralston (Campbeltown): 92
8. Stuart Black (Jedforest): 91

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

rOBERT rIDDIOUGH

Report & Results: 2025 Scottish Solo & Ensemble Championships

April 2 • The cream of Scotland's playing talent was on show in Glasgow last weekend.

Football

Whitburn Band add to Football Focus

April 2 • The Scottish Champion added to the view from the terrace for the popular football show .

Reds admiral

Red Admiral launch new Hymn & March Contest

April 2 • Red Admiral Academy will hosting two popular events for bands later this year.

Livestream

Enjoy the ConsTest action on NXTOD

April 2 • There will be a live stream broadcast to enjoy of the 2025 ConsTest Contest.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Simon Langton Brass

April 1 • Due to forced retirement - Simon Langton Brass (Conductor Keith Demetriou Twyman) has a vacancy for an experienced back row cornet player. Position is negotiable as is a willingness to share your experience with our next generation of cornet players!

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 1 • Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for a full-time Tuba player (position negotiable) . . Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, IBB are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville, M1 J22

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 1 • Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for an experienced percussionist. . . Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, we are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville, close to M1 J22

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top