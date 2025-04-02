95 year old leads Carlton Area celebrations

The remarkable Ken Dunkin led the celebrations as CarLton Brass recently won the Midlands Region Second Section title in Bedworth.

The Second Section Midlands Regional Championships victory of Carlton Brass was not only cause for celebration as the band qualified for the Cheltenham National Finals for the first time since 2015.

It also saw perhaps the oldest individual title winning 'qualifier' too as in their playing ranks on the day was 95 year old baritone player Ken Dunkin.

Stalwart performer

A keen gardener Ken (holding the winners' banner) is a stalwart performer, never missing a rehearsal and being a conscientious example to fellow players in that he practices every day.

Such is his commitment that he attended every band job and engagement throughout a cold December and is always one of the first to arrive at Monday and Thursday rehearsals.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Although winning the Area title was a great achievement for the band, having Ken in the ranks to help us and then enjoy the celebrations made it even more special."

Oldest and youngest

Amazingly the band may also hold the 2025 Area record for the widest age difference between oldest and youngest players as they also had in the ranks 9-year-old George Wood who played percussion on the day.

A spokesperson added: "Little George (as he had to have a step to reach the top of the tubular bells) is a cracking prospect and has already gained his Grade 2 Drums and is a member of Nottingham City Music Hub.

Within days of winning the Midlands title, George was performing in three concerts at Nottingham's Albert Hall playing percussion, clarinet and keyboard, so we know we have a great multi-instrumentalist on our hands!"