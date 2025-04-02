                 

*
banner

News

95 year old leads Carlton Area celebrations

The remarkable Ken Dunkin led the celebrations as CarLton Brass recently won the Midlands Region Second Section title in Bedworth.

Carlton Brass
  Ken Dunkin enjoyed the victory — with the banner firmly in his grasp

Wednesday, 02 April 2025

        

The Second Section Midlands Regional Championships victory of Carlton Brass was not only cause for celebration as the band qualified for the Cheltenham National Finals for the first time since 2015.

It also saw perhaps the oldest individual title winning 'qualifier' too as in their playing ranks on the day was 95 year old baritone player Ken Dunkin.

Stalwart performer

A keen gardener Ken (holding the winners' banner) is a stalwart performer, never missing a rehearsal and being a conscientious example to fellow players in that he practices every day.

Such is his commitment that he attended every band job and engagement throughout a cold December and is always one of the first to arrive at Monday and Thursday rehearsals.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Although winning the Area title was a great achievement for the band, having Ken in the ranks to help us and then enjoy the celebrations made it even more special."

Amazingly the band may also hold the 2025 Area record for the widest age difference between oldest and youngest players as they also had in the ranks 9-year-old George Wood who played percussion on the day4BR

Oldest and youngest

Amazingly the band may also hold the 2025 Area record for the widest age difference between oldest and youngest players as they also had in the ranks 9-year-old George Wood who played percussion on the day.

A spokesperson added: "Little George (as he had to have a step to reach the top of the tubular bells) is a cracking prospect and has already gained his Grade 2 Drums and is a member of Nottingham City Music Hub.

Within days of winning the Midlands title, George was performing in three concerts at Nottingham's Albert Hall playing percussion, clarinet and keyboard, so we know we have a great multi-instrumentalist on our hands!"

        

TAGS: Carlton Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fjord

Echoes of the fjord to be heard in Stavanger

April 3 • The Gala Concert at the forthcoming European Championships in Stavanger will evoke the folk music sounds of the fjords with a brass band twist.

Andrea Price

Andrea Price appointed to Kapitol Music Panel

April 3 • The critically acclaimed musician joins the Kapitol Music Panel to help select future Regional and National test-pieces.

SEWBBA

Welsh bands urged to attend Safeguarding seminar

April 2 • A special Safeguarding Training Seminar is to be hosted by the South East Wales Brass Band Association this weekend, with bands urged to attend.

Cheltenham

Cheltenham National Final schedule announced.

April 2 • The weekend of the 13th and 14th September will see 75 bands take to the stage.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Simon Langton Brass

April 1 • Due to forced retirement - Simon Langton Brass (Conductor Keith Demetriou Twyman) has a vacancy for an experienced back row cornet player. Position is negotiable as is a willingness to share your experience with our next generation of cornet players!

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 1 • Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for a full-time Tuba player (position negotiable) . . Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, IBB are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville, M1 J22

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 1 • Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for an experienced percussionist. . . Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, we are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville, close to M1 J22

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top