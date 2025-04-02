                 

World Music Contest announces test-pieces

Works by Jan de Haan, Lucy Pankhurst, Etienne Crausaz, Thierry Deleruyelle and Liz Lane will test bands wishing to be crowned World Champion in Kerkrade next year.

Kerkrade
  The championships take place in Kerkrade in 2026

Wednesday, 02 April 2025

        

The World Music Contest, which is held every four years in Kerkrade in The Netherlands has opened its registration process for bands wishing to compete for its 'World Championship' titles.

The 20th edition sees five divisions for brass bands taking place over the weekend of the 10th-12th July.

The event attracts bands from across the globe with the Blue Riband category won by Brass Band Willebroek in both 2017 and 2022.

New works

A number of new compositions have been commissioned, including a new work from British composer Liz Lane which will be used in the new Youth Division.

'Mirage' by Jan de Haan composed in 2025 will test the Championship Division competitors. It will be made available to competing bands from 1st September.

Lucy Pankhurst's work 'Ghosts of Industry' which is to be used at the North American National Championships and was recently premiered at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival will be performed by the bands in the First Division.

New works by Swiss composer Etienne Crausaz, entitled, 'Modern Times' and French writer Thierry Deleruyelle called 'Black Gold' will challenge the Second and Third Section competitors.

Bands and ensembles are eager to participate. At this moment, I'm receiving applications from all over the worldBjorn Bus, Artistic Manager of WMC

Very busy

According to Bjorn Bus, the Artistic Manager of WMC, enthusiasm among bands and ensembles for WMC 2026 is high.

"We are heading for a very busy WMC," he said. "Bands and ensembles are eager to participate. At this moment, I'm receiving applications from all over the world."

To find out more go to: www.wmc.nl

Test pieces:

Concert Division:
Mirage (Jan de Haan)
Publisher: De Haske / Hal Leonard Europe

First Division:
Ghosts of Industry (Lucy Pankhurst)
Publisher: Prima Vista Musikk

Second Division:
Modern Times (Etienne Crausaz)
Publisher: Beriato / Hal Leonard Europe

Third Division:
Black Gold (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Publisher: De Haske / Hal Leonard Europe

Youth Division:
New composition commissioned by WMC (Liz Lane)
Publisher: https://www.lizlane.co.uk/online-shop

        

