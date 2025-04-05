Owen to play key part in EBBC Gala Concert

Yamaha artist Arfon Owen will take to the organ to play his part in the European Championship Gala Concert in Stavanger

Arfon Owen is preparing to take to the stage at this year's European Brass Band Championships for a solo performance with a difference.

The Yamaha tenor horn artist is to play a central role in the festival's Gala Concert playing the magnificent Stavanger Konserthus organ alongside the joint forces of his colleagues at Stavanger Band and the European Youth Brass Band.

Powerful close

As one of the concert's soloists, Arfon will link up with tuba virtuoso August Schieldrop to bring a powerful close to what promises to be a spectacular evening of brass music.

The organ at Stavanger Konserthus is a monumental instrument, boasting 4,554 pipes and standing 15 meters tall. Crafted by Ryde & Berg Orgelbyggeri, it comprises 65 stops and is tailored to the hall's acoustics, seamlessly blending French organ traditions with Nordic influences.

Honour

Reflecting on the exciting event, Arfon told 4BR: "Performing on such a magnificent instrument alongside the two bands is a real honour. The organ's rich tonal palette offers an unparalleled experience, and I am eager to share this with the audience."

The performance will also hold a special significance as it marks Arfon's final appearance with Stavanger Brass Band after an 11-year tenure.

Not a goodbye

However, as he told 4BR, it will not be a permanent goodbye.

"It has been truly an honour to be part of the band for over a decade. They have changed my life, and for that, I will be forever indebted to them.

I hope to return in the near future, but for now, it's time to take a step back to focus on other projects, including my ongoing work in Norway and my role as a Yamaha artist."

The EBBC 2025 Gala Concert, themed 'Echoes of the Fjord' has been called "a musical journey through Norwegian folk traditions, featuring both classic and contemporary compositions".