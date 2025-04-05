National Youth Band contribution honoured by King Charles III

The National Youth Band of Great Britain and fellow brass band representatives were honoured by King Charles III at a special reception at Windsor Castle this week.

The significant contribution made by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and other national and community organisations in enriching music making in the UK was marked by a reception given by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

The NYBBGB was represented by John Gillam, Chairman; Mark Bromley, CEO; and Dr. Robert Childs, Director of Artistic Planning to an event that also saw the brass band movement represented by the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain and Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Enriching

The event celebrated the role in enriching local cultures and fostering musical talents and also saw a diverse array of performances from the likes of The Sing for Freedom Choir, composed of torture survivors who delivered a moving performance symbolising resilience and hope.

Renowned saxophonist YolanDa Brown captivated the audience with a trio of works on the theme of love whilst students from the Royal College of Music demonstrated their talents to underscore the importance of nurturing young musicians.

Carrot not trumpet

A notable highlight of the post concert reception was a performance by the London Vegetable Orchestra, renowned for crafting instruments from fresh vegetables. In a light-hearted moment, King Charles, who learnt to play the trumpet as a schoolboy attempted to play a carrot-shaped recorder in a rendition of 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'

Reflecting on the occasion, NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley told 4BR: "It was an honour to be recognised by His Majesty for our dedication to nurturing young musical talent. This acknowledgment inspires us to continue our mission with renewed passion."