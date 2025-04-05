                 

*
banner

News

National Youth Band contribution honoured by King Charles III

The National Youth Band of Great Britain and fellow brass band representatives were honoured by King Charles III at a special reception at Windsor Castle this week.

wINDSOR
  The representatives were gathered at Windsor Castle for the special reception (Image: Copyright NYBBGB)

Saturday, 05 April 2025

        

The significant contribution made by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and other national and community organisations in enriching music making in the UK was marked by a reception given by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

The NYBBGB was represented by John Gillam, Chairman; Mark Bromley, CEO; and Dr. Robert Childs, Director of Artistic Planning to an event that also saw the brass band movement represented by the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain and Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Enriching

The event celebrated the role in enriching local cultures and fostering musical talents and also saw a diverse array of performances from the likes of The Sing for Freedom Choir, composed of torture survivors who delivered a moving performance symbolising resilience and hope.

Renowned saxophonist YolanDa Brown captivated the audience with a trio of works on the theme of love whilst students from the Royal College of Music demonstrated their talents to underscore the importance of nurturing young musicians.

It was an honour to be recognised by His Majesty for our dedication to nurturing young musical talent. This acknowledgment inspires us to continue our mission with renewed passionCEO, Mark Bromley

Carrot not trumpet

A notable highlight of the post concert reception was a performance by the London Vegetable Orchestra, renowned for crafting instruments from fresh vegetables. In a light-hearted moment, King Charles, who learnt to play the trumpet as a schoolboy attempted to play a carrot-shaped recorder in a rendition of 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'

Reflecting on the occasion, NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley told 4BR: "It was an honour to be recognised by His Majesty for our dedication to nurturing young musical talent. This acknowledgment inspires us to continue our mission with renewed passion."

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

wINDSOR

National Youth Band contribution honoured by King Charles III

April 5 • The National Youth Band of Great Britain and fellow brass band representatives were honoured by King Charles III at a special reception at Windsor Castle this week.

Arfon Owen

Owen to play key part in EBBC Gala Concert

April 5 • Yamaha artist Arfon Owen will take to the organ to play his part in the European Championship Gala Concert in Stavanger

Lewis Merthyr

Lewis Merthyr strengthen Towers of Friendship with Germany

April 5 • The Lewis Merthyr Band will be performing on Germany this weekend to help strengthen the tie between two communities through joint music making.

Leyland

Leyland's turn to bring Best of Brass to Pudsey

April 5 • The penultimate concert of the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series sees Leyland Band bring their brand of entertainment to Pudsey Civic Hall.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

April 4 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied summer season ahead of us. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Bedworth Brass

April 4 • Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic soprano player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.

Bedworth Brass

April 4 • Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic Bass Trombone player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.

Pro Cards »

Martin Heartfield

GGSM, ARCM, PGCE
Conductor, Adjudicator, Educationalist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top