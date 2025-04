The latest podcast from Sandy and Simon see them chat with the well known brass band player and conductor, Phil Goodwin.

For the latest episode Sandy and Simon chat to Phil Goodwin about his musical life — including his early years through to his wonderful experiences at the CWS (Manchester) and of course Black Dyke and his amazing conducting tenure at Delph Band.

He also reveals that he got into music college not only on tuba but through his baroque recorder playing…

To enjoy:



https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?shva=1#inbox/FMfcgzQZTzbFcwHkszkrkVTLlGxSftMN?projector=1