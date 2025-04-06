BrookWright Music: Gothique Fantasy — On a theme by Boellmann (Andrew Wainwright)

One of the most famous organ works in the world is given a fresh new look and feel by composer Andrew Wainwright for the contest stage.

This major composition (approx. 15 minutes in duration) by Andrew Wainwright was commissioned by Illinois Brass Band for the 2024 North American Brass Band Championships.

Perhaps one of the composer's most complete works, it is based on Leon BoÃ«llmann's epic organ work 'Suite Gothique', the 3rd movement of which is entitled 'PriÃ¨re Ã Notre-Dame' (A Prayer for Notre Dame).

Tribute

It pays tribute to the 700-year-old Notre-Dame de Paris after the fire which did so much damage to this iconic building. The piece's release is timely given the recent re-opening of the cathedral.



Notre-Dame stands out for its three pipe organs (one historic) and its immense church bells, which are referenced at various times in 'Gothique Fantasy'.

Two of the other movements from Boellmann's work also provide inspiration for the piece, firstly the 'Introduction — Choral', and the famous 'Toccata', snippets of which appear at various times in the piece.





Video

To view a video of Illinois Brass Band performing the work: www.youtube.com/watch?v=xG3JB6Ye5aU





PDFs:



https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/gothique-fantasy-on-a-theme-by-bo%C3%ABllmann-brass-band-andrew-wainwright





Sheet music:



www.brassband.co.uk