Celebrate 1 Year of NXTOD with a free album

The brass band media platform celebrates it first anniversary with a free present.

Next Step Films, who will be providing a live stream broadcast from the upcoming ConsTest Contest at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Saturday 12th April, is celebrating its first birthday with the launch of NXTOD — Audio on Demand.

To mark the occasion, the company is sharing its first album of music for free.

Features

It features NXTOD highlights from the last year, including winning performances from the 2024 ConsTest and Red Admiral Entertainment Contests.

In addition there are performances by Flowers Band, Sovereign Brass, Leyland Band, Marsden Silver Prize Band, The National Youth Brass Band Ambassador Ensemble, Newstead Brass, Hepworth Band, Halifax Youth Band Festival Massed Band, Skelmanthorpe Band and solos by Paul Richards (soprano) & Georgia Woodhead (tenor horn).

Enjoy

To enjoy go to: http://nxtod.com/nxtod-compilation-album/