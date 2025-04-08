                 

*
banner

News

Celebrate 1 Year of NXTOD with a free album

The brass band media platform celebrates it first anniversary with a free present.

Next Step films
  The company is giving away free album of recordings

Tuesday, 08 April 2025

        

Next Step Films, who will be providing a live stream broadcast from the upcoming ConsTest Contest at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Saturday 12th April, is celebrating its first birthday with the launch of NXTOD — Audio on Demand.

To mark the occasion, the company is sharing its first album of music for free.

Features

It features NXTOD highlights from the last year, including winning performances from the 2024 ConsTest and Red Admiral Entertainment Contests.

In addition there are performances by Flowers Band, Sovereign Brass, Leyland Band, Marsden Silver Prize Band, The National Youth Brass Band Ambassador Ensemble, Newstead Brass, Hepworth Band, Halifax Youth Band Festival Massed Band, Skelmanthorpe Band and solos by Paul Richards (soprano) & Georgia Woodhead (tenor horn).

Enjoy

To enjoy go to: http://nxtod.com/nxtod-compilation-album/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Jeff Hutcherson

Welsh bands gain essential Safeguarding training

April 8 • 20 bands have updated their Safeguarding knowledge with a specialised training seminar supported by the South East Wales Brass Band Association.

The Sounding Board

BBE develops new Sounding Board

April 8 • If you are interested in shaping the future of brass banding then Brass Bands England wants to hear from you and your opinions.

Mossley

Whit Friday football boost for Mossley

April 8 • A great team of volunteer walkers have raised much needed funds to support the Mossley Whit Friday Contest.

Next Step films

Celebrate 1 Year of NXTOD with a free album

April 8 • The brass band media platform celebrates it first anniversary with a free present.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass

April 7 • Merseyside/Wirral based. We are a friendly 4th section band with regular jobs and socials throughout the year! Looking for a Principal Cornet, Cornets(position negotiable), and Trombone. All Players welcome! Instruments available to use!

Morecambe Band

April 6 • Musical Director required. We are a friendly and welcoming 2nd section band looking for a MD to continue on our successful musical journey.. We are a forward thinking, progressive organisation who are passionate about performing at our concerts and contests

Welwyn Garden City Band

April 4 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied summer season ahead of us. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Pro Cards »

Stephen Phillips

MA, BA (Homs), PQSI, NPQH, PGCE
Conductor, Band Trainer, Educator, Compere

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top