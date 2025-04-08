Whit Friday football boost for Mossley

A great team of volunteer walkers have raised much needed funds to support the Mossley Whit Friday Contest.

The Mossley Whit Friday contest has been given significant financial boost thanks to a group of walkers.

It has been reported on the regional 'The Correspondent' news website that a 10 strong group raised a four-figure sum after braving the weather conditions to trek 12.4 miles from Mossley AFC's ground to Stalybridge Celtic's Tameside Stadium before returning for the Northern Premier League West Division match against Bootle on the weekend.

Increased costs

The Mossley Contest is one of the traditional Whit Friday venues that attract bands from across the world for the unique occasion, but like others has been threatened by increased costs and lack of volunteers.

One of the walkers, Nicky Iqbal, told the website: "To keep the concerts going, to keep the tradition going, is really, really important. It's probably one of the only free events and it embeds the whole town. It's important to keep that community feel for individuals and families."

It's probably one of the only free events and it embeds the whole town. It's important to keep that community feel for individuals and families Nicky Iqbal

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Over £1,000

The initial target of raising £750 was surpassed and the walkers have now managed to raise over £1,000.

Find out more

https://www.tamesidecorrespondent.co.uk/2025/04/05/walkers-give-mossleys-whit-friday-band-contest-a-four-figure-boost/

Image used with direct permission of the publication.

