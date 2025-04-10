                 

Countdown to ConsTest in Birmingham

There will be a full day of own-choice action to enjoy at the ConsTest Contest at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and at home, this weekend.

cONSTEST
  The event can be enjoyed live or from teh comfort of your home

Thursday, 10 April 2025

        

18 bands will head to Birmingham on Saturday 12th April to perform at the ConsTest contest at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

In keeping with the transparent ethos of the open adjudication event which licks off at 10.00am, the draw and the repertoire of each band has been published in advance.

The day will be rounded off with the appearance at the in-house Eastside Jazzclub Karate Bandana, to support the brass-house-soul powerhouse Year of the Dog.

Home enjoyment

If you cannot make it to Birmingham to enjoy the performances at Bradshaw Hall then you won't miss out if you go to the NXTOD.com platform where you can enjoy the performances from the comfort of your own home.

To find out more go to: www.nxtod.com

Further information:

Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/3evf22d5

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Bradshaw Hall
April 12th
Commence: 10.00am
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison; Ryan Watkins

1. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)
Oceans (Goff Richards)
2. City of Wrexham Brass Band (Scott Lloyd)
The Plantagenets (Edward Gregson)
3. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (Chris Cobon)
Chorale & Toccata (Stephen Bulla)
4. Thoresby Colliery Band (Luke Pallister)
Tallis Variations (Philip Sparke)
5. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)
The Raid (Oliver Waespi)
6. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
Oceans (Goff Richards)

(Break)

7. Sovereign Brass (Trevor Jones)
Montage (Peter Graham)
8. Harborough (Ben Smith)
The Day of the Lord (Steven Ponsford)
9. Amington (Chris Barker)
Laudate Dominum (Edward Gregson)
10. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
Blitz (Derek Bourgeois)
11. ClockFace Miners Heritage Band (Will Haw)
Images for Brass (Stephen Bulla)
12. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)
Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

(Break)

13. Croft Silve (Henry Dunger)
I, Daedalus (Andrea Price)
14. Jackfield (Simon Platford)
Chivalry (Martin Ellerby)
15. Staffordshire Band (Lee Woodward)
In Memoriam R.K. (Elgar Howarth)
16. Ratby Mid Band (Nicholas Garman)
Friendly Takeover (Oliver Waespi)
17. Syston Band (Alex Bland)
The Mermaid of Zennor (Philip Harper)
18. Wakefield Metropolitan (Duncan Beckley MBE)
Arkansas (Jacob de Haan)

        

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

