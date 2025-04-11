                 

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The latest edition of the leading brass band magazine is now out with plenty to sit back and enjoy reading.

BBW
  The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is out now

Friday, 11 April 2025

        

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine (March issue 340) is now out with plenty of news, views, articles, features, opinions and reviews to enjoy.

Area retrospective

There is a retrospective round up of all the action from the recent Regional Championship series around the country as well as details of the works that the qualifiers for Cheltenham and London will be faced with later this year.

The spotlight article sees Christopher Thomas talk to Katrina Marzella Wheeler about her musical outlook and her determination to make a mark on the banding world, whilst the centre band focus is on Flesland Band from Norway — also an ensemble led by an inspirational female conductor in Margie S Antrobus.

CWS (Manchester)

The BBW Castaway is composer Dr Liz Lane, whilst historian Tim Mutum tells the story of the great CWS (Manchester) Band which reached its final chord 40 years ago.

There are diary dates and a focus on notable events to watch out for during the year, whilst the reviews section bring opinions on latest CD releases from Peter Moore and Black Dyke Band, features on Wobplay of Rong Brass and concerts given by Led Neish and Owen Farr, as well as Paul Hindmarsh's book on composer Wilfred Heaton.

