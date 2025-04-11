                 

Experienced adjudication line-ups for Stavanger

EBBA opt for musical experience in deciding the European titles in Stavanger next month.

Stavanger judges
  The adjudicators for the event in Stavanger have been announced

Friday, 11 April 2025

        

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has announced the adjudicators who will make the title winning decisions at this year's European Championships in Stavanger.

The Festival takes place between the 4th May — 11th May, with the European Conductors Championship accolade the first to be decided on Thursday 8th May. 12 contenders will initially take part in the event judged by Isabelle Ruf Weber and Allan Withington.

Six will go through to the semi-final, where the judges are joined by Benjamin Haemhouts. The three finalists will be judged by Allan Withington, Russell Gray and Michael Bach.

Championship Section

The Championship Section will see the experienced trio of Isabelle Ruf Weber, Bert van Thienen and Corsin Tuor adjudicate the set-work discipline, with Frode Amundsen, Michael Bach and Jan de Haan in the box for the Own-Choice element.

Isabelle Ruf Weber adjudicated the Championship Section at the event in 2003 and has extensive top flight adjudication experience with appointments at the Norwegian, Belgian and Swiss National Championships.

Bert van Thienen has previously adjudicated at the European Championships in 2019 and 2023, whilst Swiss conductor Corsin Tuor will make his European debut having judged numerous domestic contests events.

Frode Amundsen adjudicated the top section at the European Championships in 2004 and again in 2011. Michael Bach judged in 2016 and 2023, with Jan de Haan making his debut in 1994 and appearing again in 1998, 2007, 2018 and 2022.

Challenge and Youth Sections

The Challenge Section will be adjudicated by Bert van Thienen and Allan Withington.

The Youth Championship on the Sunday will be judged by Russell Gray, Jan de Haan, Corsin Tuor, Arfon Owen.

Speaking about the appointments, EBBA Music Commission Chairperson, Chris King, said: "The Music Commission is delighted that we have been able to secure the services of such an impressive, and musically diverse, body of jury members for the Festival in Stavanger.

They bring many years of experience as performers, conductors and jurors to the events."

The Music Commission is delighted that we have been able to secure the services of such an impressive, and musically diverse, body of jury members for the Festival in StavangerEBBA Music Commission

Adjudication panels


European Conductors Competition:

Isabelle Ruf Weber
Allan Withington
Ben Haemhouts
Russell Gray
Michael Bach

Championship Section: (Set Test)

Isabelle Ruf Weber
Bert van Thienen
Corsin Tuor

Championship Section: (Own Choice)

Frode Amundsen
Michael Bach
Jan de Haan

Challenge Section:

Bert van Thienen
Allan Withington

European Youth Brass Band Championships:


Development Section:

Arfon Owen
Corsin Tuor

Premier Section:

Russell Gray
Jan de Haan

        

