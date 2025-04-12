                 

Enjoy the ConsTest — live

You can enjoy a full day of contesting action from the ConsTest Championship in Birmingham in the comfort of your home.

Constest
  The event takes place in Birmingham

Saturday, 12 April 2025

        

18 bands will take part in the ConsTest contest at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire today at 10.00am.

Home enjoyment

If you cannot make it to Birmingham to enjoy the performances at Bradshaw Hall then you won't miss out if you go to the NXTOD.com platform where you can enjoy the performances from the comfort of your own home.

To find out more go to: www.nxtod.com


Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Bradshaw Hall
April 12th
Commence: 10.00am
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison; Ryan Watkins

1. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)
Oceans (Goff Richards)
2. City of Wrexham Brass Band (Scott Lloyd)
The Plantagenets (Edward Gregson)
3. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (Chris Cobon)
Chorale & Toccata (Stephen Bulla)
4. Thoresby Colliery Band (Luke Pallister)
Tallis Variations (Philip Sparke)
5. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)
The Raid (Oliver Waespi)
6. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
Oceans (Goff Richards)

(Break)

7. Sovereign Brass (Trevor Jones)
Montage (Peter Graham)
8. Harborough (Ben Smith)
The Day of the Lord (Steven Ponsford)
9. Amington (Chris Barker)
Laudate Dominum (Edward Gregson)
10. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
Blitz (Derek Bourgeois)
11. ClockFace Miners Heritage Band (Will Haw)
Images for Brass (Stephen Bulla)
12. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)
Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

(Break)

13. Croft Silve (Henry Dunger)
I, Daedalus (Andrea Price)
14. Jackfield (Simon Platford)
Chivalry (Martin Ellerby)
15. Staffordshire Band (Lee Woodward)
In Memoriam R.K. (Elgar Howarth)
16. Ratby Mid Band (Nicholas Garman)
Friendly Takeover (Oliver Waespi)
17. Syston Band (Alex Bland)
The Mermaid of Zennor (Philip Harper)
18. Wakefield Metropolitan (Duncan Beckley MBE)
Arkansas (Jacob de Haan)

        

Constest

