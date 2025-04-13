Brighouse March & Hymn Tune Contest returns in July

The popular march and hymn tune event will be held in Brighouse in July, so get your entries in.

It has been confirmed that the popular Brighouse March & Hymn Tune Contest will be held once again this year on Sunday 6th July.

It will mark the 25th anniversary hosting of the event which is organised Huddersfield Lions. The event will start at 12.30pm in the Town Hall Square.

Enter

It is hoped that it will once again attract a wide range of bands — from Youth to Championship competing for the generous array of section and individual awards.

If any bands would like to enter there are still a few places remaining.

Please contact brighousemarchcontest@gmail.com