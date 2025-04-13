                 

*
banner

News

Brighouse March & Hymn Tune Contest returns in July

The popular march and hymn tune event will be held in Brighouse in July, so get your entries in.

Brighouse
  There are still a few places left for the event

Sunday, 13 April 2025

        

It has been confirmed that the popular Brighouse March & Hymn Tune Contest will be held once again this year on Sunday 6th July.

It will mark the 25th anniversary hosting of the event which is organised Huddersfield Lions. The event will start at 12.30pm in the Town Hall Square.

Enter

It is hoped that it will once again attract a wide range of bands — from Youth to Championship competing for the generous array of section and individual awards.

If any bands would like to enter there are still a few places remaining.

Please contact brighousemarchcontest@gmail.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Antiphones

Antiphones heard from Black Dyke Band

April 13 • The latest CD release from the Yorkshire Champion includes a reminder of Malmo and a concerto trip to Venice.

Stabanger

Foden's focus on Stavanger

April 13 • The English representatives are fully focused on getting to and winning the European Championship title in Stavanger.

Dutch Open

Five packed days in Groningen

April 13 • There are plenty of musical attractions on offer at the Groningen Brass Experience this June — incouding the Dutch Open Contest

Brighouse

Brighouse March & Hymn Tune Contest returns in July

April 13 • The popular march and hymn tune event will be held in Brighouse in July, so get your entries in.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

April 11 • Lofthouse are currently recruiting Bb & Eb Bass, Bass Trombone, Front & Back row Cornet, Kit and 2nd Baritone. Its the perfect time to join the band with various seats available and regular events throughout the year. We would LOVE to see you!

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top