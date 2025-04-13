Five packed days in Groningen

There are plenty of musical attractions on offer at the Groningen Brass Experience this June — incouding the Dutch Open Contest

There will be a five packed days of brass related music making on show as part of the 2025 Groningen Brass Experience from 11th to the 15th June.

Dutch Open

It includes the Dutch Open Championships on Sunday 14th June which will see 20 bands compete in three sections at the De Oosterport Concert Hall where they will each perform a 30-minute programme.

There are generous prize packages in each section with an overall Champion prize for the best programme of all participants.

Brass Band Schoonhoven returns to defend its title against a strong field of competitors, including 2024 Dutch National Champion De Waldsang and 2023 Swiss Elite Division winner, Ensemble de Cuivres Euphonia

Bands from Germany (Brass Band Duren, Cologne Concert Brass), Belgium (Young Brassband Willebroek) and Northern Ireland (1st Old Boys) also take part in the other sections.

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Russell Gray; Les Neish; Senne La Mela

Ensemble de Cuivres Euphonia

Soli Brass

Provinciale Brassband Groningen

De Bazuin Oenkerk

Brass Band Schoonhoven A

De Waldsang

First Section:

Adjudicators: Russell Gray; Les Neish; Senne La Mela

1st Old Boys Band

Cologne Concert Brass

Brassband Breukelen

Brassband Oefening en Uitspanning

Brassband Pro Rege

Chr. Brassband Excelsior

Young Brassband Willebroek

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Mike Kilroy; Dick Bolt; Francisco Manuel Anguas Rodriguez

Greidebrass

Backum Brass

Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen

Brass Band Duren

Brassband Immanuel

Brassband Excelsior

Brass Band Schoonhoven B

In addition to the contest there will be concert performances over the five days from Brass for Africa, percussion quartet Elbtonal, the Southbrass Ensemble and trumpet soloist Matilda Lloyd.



