Five packed days in Groningen

There will be a five packed days of brass related music making on show as part of the 2025 Groningen Brass Experience from 11th to the 15th June.
Dutch Open
It includes the Dutch Open Championships on Sunday 14th June which will see 20 bands compete in three sections at the De Oosterport Concert Hall where they will each perform a 30-minute programme.
There are generous prize packages in each section with an overall Champion prize for the best programme of all participants.
Brass Band Schoonhoven returns to defend its title against a strong field of competitors, including 2024 Dutch National Champion De Waldsang and 2023 Swiss Elite Division winner, Ensemble de Cuivres Euphonia
Bands from Germany (Brass Band Duren, Cologne Concert Brass), Belgium (Young Brassband Willebroek) and Northern Ireland (1st Old Boys) also take part in the other sections.
Championship Section:
Adjudicators: Russell Gray; Les Neish; Senne La Mela
Ensemble de Cuivres Euphonia
Soli Brass
Provinciale Brassband Groningen
De Bazuin Oenkerk
Brass Band Schoonhoven A
De Waldsang
First Section:
Adjudicators: Russell Gray; Les Neish; Senne La Mela
1st Old Boys Band
Cologne Concert Brass
Brassband Breukelen
Brassband Oefening en Uitspanning
Brassband Pro Rege
Chr. Brassband Excelsior
Young Brassband Willebroek
Second Section:
Adjudicators: Mike Kilroy; Dick Bolt; Francisco Manuel Anguas Rodriguez
Greidebrass
Backum Brass
Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen
Brass Band Duren
Brassband Immanuel
Brassband Excelsior
Brass Band Schoonhoven B
In addition to the contest there will be concert performances over the five days from Brass for Africa, percussion quartet Elbtonal, the Southbrass Ensemble and trumpet soloist Matilda Lloyd.