Foden's focus on Stavanger

The English representatives are fully focused on getting to and winning the European Championship title in Stavanger.

Foden's Band, England's representative at the forthcoming European Championships have told 4BR that their preparations are on course for their trip to Stavanger where they hope to claim the Championship Section title for a second time.

The Sandbach band secured their place at the event courtesy of their 2023 British Open victory, with Band Manager Mark Wilkinson telling 4BR that the players are determined to emulate the achievement of their 1992 counterparts — one that he was part of.

"We are all looking forward to the contest," he said. "We enjoying rehearsing our own choice test piece as well as the set work 'Transitions in Energy' by Fredrick Schjelderup — both of which are really demanding in their different ways.

It's been a team effort to get to the contest with our solo cornet player Darren Lea kept extra busy with the itinerary and ever-changing logistics."

Our fund raising continues and we are extremely grateful to those who have made various donations. We have a 'go-fund' page to meet those extra costs, and any contribution is gratefully received Foden's Band

He added: "To show our thanks and to give our supporters a special preview of our musical preparations we will also be holding an open rehearsal in Sandbach on Tuesday 6th May and will publish details nearer the time."

To help the band, please go to: https://gofund.me/908e0b3d