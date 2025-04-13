                 

Antiphones heard from Black Dyke Band

The latest CD release from the Yorkshire Champion includes a reminder of Malmo and a concerto trip to Venice.

Antiphones
  Black Dyke Band's latest release is now available

Sunday, 13 April 2025

        

The latest CD release from Black Dyke Band can now be heard on the Wobply.com media platform as well as being purchased from World of Brass.

Antiphones

'Antiphones' sees the Yorkshire champion under Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs present a range works that seek to showcase their sound and technique

All are studio premiere performance with the title track, the work commissioned by the band for the 2023 European Championships in Malmo. It marked the 400-year anniversary of the death of English renaissance composer William Byrd and employs different antiphonal and spatial techniques inventively drawn together by Oliver Waespi.

Venice Concerto

The central concerto performance comes from Daniel Thomas, who at the time of the recording was the band's solo euphonium player.

Commissioned by him from renowned composer Judith Bingham, 'Venice', captures the darker, atmospheric essence of the city.

Beethoven and Chopin

The release also features 'Beethoven' by Philip Wilby. Much like Britten's Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, it inventively takes us round the various sections of the ensemble in a vividly engaging manner.

Stephen Roberts' 'Shades of the Soul' is also inspired by another iconic composer — taking the delicate beauty of Chopin's piano works to transform them into an absorbing brass band canvas.

Listen and purchase

To listen, go to: www.wobplay.com

To purchase:
CD: https://www.worldofbrass.com/102202

Downloads: https://www.worldofbrass.com/102202-download

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

