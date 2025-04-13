Classical charts marked by Moore and Childs

The recent solo CD releases from Peter Moore and David Childs have made their mark on the wider musical world.

The recently launched solo CDs from two of the brass world's finest solo performers have made their mark on the official Classical Music Charts in the first weeks since their launch.

Shift and Virtuoso

Peter Moore's 'Shift' recently released on the Chandos label entered the top 10 of the Specialist Classical Music Charts on the 28th March, just a week after it was launched, whilst the feat has just been repeated by David Childs with his solo CD, 'Virtuoso' on the Naxos label which has also entered at number 8 on its first full week.

Both have also received wide ranging critical acclaim, with Moore's release accompanied by Tredegar Band under Ian Porthouse described by the British Music Society as a one that "is as superbly recorded as it is performed". Classic FM presenter Aled Jones called 'Virtuoso', which is accompanied by Black Dyke Band directed by Prof Nicholas Childs, as "brilliant".

Bliss success

They also follow the success of 'Bliss: Works for Brass Band' by Black Dyke Band conducted by John Wilson that peaked at number 3 soon after its release.

To purchase:



Virtuoso

David Childs

Black Dyke Band

Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs

Naxos Recordings: 8.574683

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9755491--virtuoso-music-for-euphonium-brass-band



Shift

Peter Moore

Tredegar Band

Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Chandos Recordings: CHSA 5366

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9749809--shift