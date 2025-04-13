National Youth principals lead the way to Tidworth

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is working hard towards its Easter Course Concert this coming weekend.

The members of the National Youth Brass band of Great Britain are currently working hard under Guest Conductor, Colonel David Barringer MVO MBE on their Easter Course ahead of their concert at Tidworth Garrison Theatre on Saturday 19th April.

They will be joined there by guest soloist Isobel Daws for a programme that is sure to showcase all their talents in full.

Principal players

The principal players have also taken their seats (below), with Stephanie (cornet); Nayan (soprano); Noah (flugel); Alice (horn); Matthew (baritone); Tom (trombone); Malachy (bass trombone); Angus (euphonium); Holly (Eb tuba); Jake (Bb tuba) and Alec and Victoria (percussion) proudly leading their sections.

Concert:

Tidworth Garrison Theatre

Saturday 19th April

5.00pm

Tickets: www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on

