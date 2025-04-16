                 

New Brass Festival set for Pontypridd

A full day of brass band attractions will be on offer in Pontypridd next month.

Pontypridd
  The Festival takes place on 17th May

Wednesday, 16 April 2025

        

A new Brass Festival will take place in Pontypridd on Saturday 17th May, sported by the local Town Council and sponsors.

Organisers told 4BR that 'Gwyl Band Pres Pontypridd' promises to be 'brass extravaganza' with a full day of music making starting at 10.00am with a Youth Workshop for players at St Catherine's Church, followed by an outdoor performance from City of Cardiff (M2) Band in Mill Street.

Welsh Champions

More concerts and events follow throughout the day featuring a 'Have a Go' session at the local museum and concerts by Crosskeys Silver, Mid Rhondda, Cathways Brass and recently crowned Welsh First Section and ConsTest champion Parc & Dare, as well as the exciting PitBrass Ensemble.

The is also a special 'Music of the Valleys' exhibition at Pontypridd Museum and a number of surprise events throughout the day.

Schedule:


10.00am: Youth Workshop at St Catherine's Church
11.30am: City of Cardiff (M2) in performance on Mill Street
12.30pm: Youth Concert at St Catherine's Church

2.00pm: Crosskeys Silver at Ynysangharad Park Bandstand
3.15pm: Mid Rhondda Band at Ynysangharad Park Bandstand

4.45pm: Cathays Brass at Clwb Y Bont
5.45pm: Parc & Dare Band at Clwb Y Bont

7.00pm: Pit Brass play Bond at Pontypridd Museum

        

