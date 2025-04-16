                 

BBE helps boost Arts Council funding success for Brass at the Castle

The expertise of Brass Bands England's Beth Lambert has helped a great project gain Arts Council grant funding

Brass at the Castle
  The popular event is now in its second year

Wednesday, 16 April 2025

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has helped member organisation Drum and Brass CIC to gain a New Project Grant from Arts Council England to support its exciting Brass at the Castle initiative.

Now in its second year, the two-day celebration of community brass banding takes place at Brougham Hall in Cumbria and will once again bring together brass players of all ages and abilities.

With performances, workshops and interactive activities, it is set to be a celebration of the vibrant community music culture brass bands inspire.

Grassroots

Speaking about the award and project, Julie Hoggarth, Director of Drum and Brass CIC told 4BR: "This event is all about grassroots music excellence — telling the story of brass banding as a community-led journey from early years through to older players — a lifelong connection of creativity and collaboration.

We're so grateful to Brougham Hall, our project partners, and the wonderful bands who are coming together to make it all happen. Drum and Brass also gratefully acknowledges the skill and synergy that Brass Bands England's Fundraising Manager, Beth Lambert, brings to our projects. Ours is a key partnership".

Fantastic to see

In response Beth Lambert told 4BR: "I'm absolutely delighted to have been able to work alongside Drum and Brass CIC in developing this successful Arts Council project application.

It's fantastic to see continued investment in inclusive, creative, community-based brass banding in Cumbria. Projects like this show how powerful grassroots music can be in bringing people together. Julie and the team can be very proud of what they've created here and the important work they are doing."

I'm absolutely delighted to have been able to work alongside Drum and Brass CIC in developing this successful Arts Council project applicationBeth Lambert

Programme

Brass at the Castle 2025 will take place on the 17th and 18th May at Brougham Hall, near Penrith.

Full programme details, including how your band can get involved, as well as ticket information, can be found on the Drum and Brass website.

https://drumandbrass.co.uk/brass-at-the-castle/

BBE information

BBE will also contribute to the event by providing two Brass Foundations workshops delivered by Youth Development Brass Specialist Helen Minshall.

BBE's fundraising service is available exclusively to its member bands.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/fundraising-service

        

