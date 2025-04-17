                 

Tynan heads to Queensbury

Tommy Tynan moves from Cory to Black Dyke Band with immediate effect.

Thursday, 17 April 2025

        

Black Dyke Band has announced the signing of Tommy Tynan as their new Eb tuba player.

The Huddersfield University graduate joins with immediate effect from Cory Band and takes on the role following the departure of Charlie Cresswell to pursue his studies at the RNCM in Manchester.

Marsden to Queensbury

Tommy started his senior brass banding career at Marsden Silver Prize Band. A former member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, he subsequently spent tenures with Grimethorpe when they won the 2015 British Open, as well as Oldham Band (Lees) and Fairey Band, before joining Cory in 2021.

He was part of the band's 2022 European Championships title victory, as well as victories at the Welsh Regional Championships and Brass in Concert. He gave the world premiere of his arrangement of Ricardo Molla's 'Concerto for Tuba: 'Amaia' with Cory at the 2025 RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

Thanks

Speaking about his move to Queensbury, he said: "I would like to thank Cory for the memories over the last few years.

However, the chance to experience the amazing northern banding culture again that I grew up around and join the legendary Black Dyke Band was too good an opportunity to miss."

Welcome

Speaking to 4BR about the signing, Black Dyke Band Director of Music Nicholas Childs said: "I'm delighted to welcome Tommy to take on a key role with the band with immediate effect. He is an outstanding band player and soloist whose playing I've admired for many years."

He added: "We wish Charlie all the very best as he pursues his studies at the RNCM. He has contributed so much to the band in time he has been with us."

        

Tommy Tynan

