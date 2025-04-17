Bands prepare for Australian National Championships

The 2025 Australian National Championships sponsored by Yamaha Music Australia, will take place in Melbourne this weekend (18th — 21st April).
The band contests and individual events will take place at Xavier College and Methodist Ladies College in the suburb of Kew. The event is being live-broadcast by www.brassbanned.com hosted by Tim Kelly.
New format
As previously reported on 4BR, a new Premier Grade is being trialled in addition to the established A to D Grade events and Junior sections.
All senior Grade bands play a test-piece (200 pts), own-choice selection (200 pts), march (100 pts) and hymn (100 pts). The hymn can be a sacred or reflective item whilst the march comes from an official NBCA Prescribed List of 487 march works.
50 works have been selected for all the featured competitions, half by female composers and 58% by Australian writers.
Competing Bands:
Premier Grade:
Test Piece: King Kong on Rue Igor Stravinsky (Paul McGhee)
Adjudicators: Margie S Antrobus; Tyme Marsters; Ken Waterworth
Brisbane Brass
Brisbane Excelsior
Darebin City Brass — Preston
Glenorchy City Concert Brass
Sydney City Bras
Willoughby City
A Grade:
Test Piece: Journey to the Centre of the Earth (Peter Graham)
Adjudicators: Margie S Antrobus; Tyme Marsters; Ken Waterworth
Boroondara Brass
Footscray Yarraville City
Geelong West Brass
Glenferrie Brass
Holroyd Brass
Kensington & Norwood
Willoughby Brass 2
B Grade:
Test Piece: A Journey to the Bermuda Triangle (Pimpanit Karoonyavanich)
Adjudicators: Dr Heather Aiken; Brian Hogg; Bryan Hurdley.
Box Hill City
Cairns Brass No 1
Canberra Brass
City of Greater Dandenong
Diamond Valley Brass
Parramatta City
Ulverstone Municipal
Whitehorse Brass
C Grade:
Test Piece: Inspiration (Jan de Haan)
Adjudicators: Dr Joanne Heaton; David Musk; Richard Shirley
City of Greater Bendigo
Creswick Brass
Darebin City Brass
Hyde Street Youth
Marion City
Moonee Valley Brass
Sunshine Community Brass
Wodonga Brass
Wonthaggi Citizens
Western Brass
D Grade:
Test Piece: Legend in Brass (James Curnow)
Adjudicators: Louisa Trewartha; Andrew Porter; Karina Filipi
Aberfeldie Brass
Boroondara Harmony Brass
City of Ballarat Municipal Brass
City of Wollongong Junior Brass
Marist Brass
Sale City
Stonnington City Brass
Junior A Grade:
Test Piece: A Summer Rhapsody (Kerry Thomas)
Adjudicator: Margie S Antrobus
Hyde Street Youth
Junior B Grade:
Test Piece: A Bournemouth Suite (Benjamin Tubb-Hearne)
Adjudicator: Margie S Antrobus
Box Hill Academy Brass
City of Wollongong Junior Brass
Junior C Grade:
Test Piece: Haunted (Adrian Hallam)
Adjudicator: Margie S Antrobus
Richmond Youth Brass Band
Schedule:
Friday 18th April:
Xavier Hall:
D Grade: (Hymn and Test Piece)
A Grade: (Hymn and Test Piece)
MLC Hall:
B Grade: (Hymn and Test Piece)
C Grade: (Hymn and Test Piece)
Saturday 19th April:
MLC Hall:
Junior A, B & C Grade Brass
Sunday 20th April:
Xavier Hall:
D Grade: (Own Choice and March)
A Grade: (Own Choice and March)
Premiere Grade: (Own Choice and March)
MLC Hall:
C Grade Brass: (Own Choice and March)
B Grade Brass: (Own Choice and March)