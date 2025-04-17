Work starts for UniBrass 2026

                 

The organisers of the UniBrass Championships have thanked competing bands and supporters who came to Cardiff earlier this year, as well as offering a warm welcome to the Welsh capital for those looking forward to attending the 2026 contest.

Hard work

In their latest UniBrass Foundation newsletter, Molly Stubbs-Davies, Chair of the UniBrass 2026 Organising Committee: "This year's contest was filled with fantastic performances and the hard work that everyone put in was so clear.

Thank you to all that came, you all make the contest what it is. I, for one, am just more excited for UniBrass 2026 and I can't wait to see everyone there again."

The UniBrass Contest will return to Cardiff for a second year in February 2026. More details, including the date and venue will be announced shortly.

Fund raising

To assist in the fund raising for the event, a Small Charity Week (23rd-30th June) is being organised.

It will be see people take part in their living room, on their street, in a concert hall, or online by picking up an instrument to perform a specially composed fanfare to help raise vital funds for UniBrass 2026 and the UniBrass Foundation.

Further details:


https://www.unibrass.co.uk/fanfare?utm_campaign=e7be6890-e281-4543-b911-7828e6ae4eac&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=cc2ed0ec-5730-49ae-aa03-4fb8f9167ae3

        

