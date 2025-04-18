Newstead to take audience on a global view for Gaia experience

An innovative production that links brass banding to Luke Jerram's remarkable 'Gaia' installation aims to thrill audiences in Mansfield later this month.

Newstead Brass is to mark 'Earth Month' this April with a concert sharing the stage of Mansfield's Palace Theatre with 'Gaia', the breathtaking seven-metre replica of Earth, created by renowned artist Luke Jerram.

The artwork allows people to experience a unique perspective of the planet as the artwork revolves slowly. The globe is 1.8 million times smaller, with each centimetre representative of around 18km of the earth's surface.

Striking

This special performance on Saturday April 26th (7.30 pm) will blend live brass music with the striking visuals of the installation, to celebrate the world we live in and the interconnectivity with the planet and each other.

Music performed will include '2001: A Space Odyssey' (Strauss), 'Balkan Dance' (Crausaz), 'Earth Song' (Ticheli), 'Let There Be Light' (Ponsford), 'Living Power' (Davoran), 'Starburst' (Price) and excerpts from, 'Windows of the World' (Graham) as well as arrangements by Reid Gilje, Philip Harper, Jacob Vilhelm Larsen and others.

Fantastic sculpture

Band Secretary Mike Allcock told 4BR: "We're delighted to be invited to perform in this special event whilst Luke Jerram's fantastic sculpture is on display in the Theatre.

MD Martin Heartfield has chosen an entertaining programme of music to take us on a musical journey around the earth and beyond."

Further information:

For further information and tickets go to: https://www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/events