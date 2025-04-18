Riverside youngsters go for gold

There was plenty of medal winning musical talent on show at the recent Riverside Youth Band Solo Festival

Talented young Inverclyde musicians recently shone in the solo spotlight as they took to the stage for Riverside Youth Band's own Solo Festival.

23 young players performed at the event that took place at Port Glasgow Salvation Army, with an audience of proud parents, family members and supporters enjoying the music making in an inclusive atmosphere.

Feedback and support

Offering constructive feedback was adjudicator Ross Bahlaj, solo trombone of the cooperation band, while the excellent accompaniment was provided by pianist, Claire Haslin.

Prior to the results, Ross entertained everyone with a rendition of 'Bolivar' whilst there was a fabulous solo spot feature for the next generation of Riverside Rookies.

The event built on the recent success of the band in providing a number of members being part of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Easter Course at Strathallan School.

Competitions

Retaining the Senior Solo class title was cornet player Ash Paton (Park Mains) with a super 'Gold Award' rendition of 'Napoli' who finished just ahead of trombonist Struan Hewitt (Gryffe High). Ash also retained the Jack Leitch Memorial Trophy for providing the outstanding performance of the day.

The Intermediate Solo honours went to cornetist Bramble Kane (Notre Dame) with a super account of Ragamuffin', ahead of fellow cornet player Sienna Harrison (Inverclyde Academy) and tuba player Callum McCowan (St Stephen's)

Tunb player Jessica Sloan (St Patrick's) secured the Junior honours with a cracking performance of 'Dance of the Mirlitons', with cornet player Becca Stewart (St Stephen's) in second and xylophone player Caragh Doig (Inverclyde Academy) in third.

Qualities

Speaking about the success of the event, Mark Good, MD of Riverside Youth Band, told 4BR: "Playing a solo requires perseverance and determination, and these members of Riverside Youth Band demonstrated those qualities — and many more — with their wonderful performances.

The environment was a relaxed and supportive one, with a great turn-out from parents, supporters, and performers listening to each other and cheering each other on."

The solo festival rounded off a busy period for Riverside Youth Band, coming one week after a successful Sunday afternoon concert in Lyle Kirk and hot on the heels of a Gold Award performance at the Scottish Concert Band Festival National Finals.

Results:





Junior Solos:

1. Jessica Sloan (Gold)

2. Becca Stewart (Silver)

3. Caragh Doig (Silver)

Silver Award: Logan Mitchell

Bronze Award: Ellie McKibben

Intermediate Solos:



1. Bramble Kane (Gold

2. Sienna Harrison (Gold)

3. Callum McCowan (Gold)

Gold Awards: Graham Davidson; Aaron Arthur

Silver Awards: Logan Nixon; Chrystal Campbell; Jake Sloan; Stuart Smith; Annie Jones; Cameron Mitchell

Bronze Awards: Sophie Doig; Daniel Marshall; Lucy Pelling

Senior Solos:



1. Ash Paton (Gold)

2. Struan Hewitt (Silver)

Silver Award: Scott Smith

Bronze Award: Kirsten Maclean