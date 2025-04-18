Heros mouthpieces now available at euphoniumstore

The trio of acclaimed Heros euphonium mouthpieces are now available through Steven Mead's euphoniumstore.net

Three different model sizes of the new Denis Wick Ultra Heros euphonium mouthpiece are now available to buy through the www.euphoniumstore.net website

Designed by Besson Artist Steven Mead, the critically acclaimed mouthpiece was launched in January 2025 and is now available in sizes 3, 4 and 5, finished in both gold and silver plate.

Elevate performance

Steven told 4BR: "The aim with this innovative design was to give the player unparalleled comfort and a rich, warm tone, and to help elevate performance characteristics to new heights.

The results have been hugely successful with players from enthusiastic beginner to the most experienced professional, all of whom are finding the Ultra Heros mouthpiece a huge step forward in enhancing sound and technique."

Own story

The success of the new Heros mouthpieces has also delighted makers Denis Wick Products, with Director of Sales Brett Baker adding: "It's been a pleasure assisting Steve with the development and launch of the new Heros mouthpiece.

The sales have told their own story — literally flying off around the globe to new and existing Denis Wick customers who appreciate the company's approach to innovation and excellence.

The feedback has been amazing, with players speaking in glowing terms about the sound and projection it helps create throughout the euphonium's range. It seems to have ticked every box!"

The feedback has been amazing, with players speaking in glowing terms about the sound and projection it helps create throughout the euphonium's range Brett Baker, Denis Wick Products Ltd

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Future developments

Forthcoming developments for the Ultra Heros range include the baritone mouthpieces which will be available in sizes 4 and 6, and medium shank euphonium mouthpieces.



Steve added: "Without a doubt this is the most successful mouthpiece I have helped create since I started collaborating with Denis Wick in 1995. I'm thrilled that they have created such an impression."

Find out more

To find out more and purchase go to: www.euphoniumstore.net