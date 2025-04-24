Brass at the Castle ready to offer family friendly music making

There will be plenty of great brass band attractions at Brass at the Castle in May.

As previously reported on 4BR, the popular 'Brass at the Castle' event will be held Brougham Hall in Penrith in Cumbria on the 17th and 18th May, providing a wonderful showcase of Cumbria's brass bands.

It will also see the return of the Cumbria Youth Brass Band as well as celebrating the exciting work happening at grassroots level in band rooms in the region.

Family friendly

'Brass at the Castle' is a weekend long family friendly festival bringing together bands from across the region and beyond. The festival, held in the historic Brougham Hall aims to deepen community connections and inspire the next generation of brass players.

Speaking about the event, Drum and Brass CEO, Julie Hoggarth, said: "Music has been hard hit recently by austerity and a squeeze on state school curricula.

We know that music has a transformative effect on long-term wellbeing, and this festival hopes to offer people ways into music where they can learn skills that will benefit them through their whole life. We are showing people that music is available in your community and is accessible for all."

Support

The event has gained support from Arts Council England, Westmorland and Furness Council, Brass Bands England, Lancashire Music Hub and the Royal Northern College of Music.

