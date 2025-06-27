                 

*
banner

News

Wardle to carry on community work

The musical journey of Wardle Community Band is set to carry on for years to come...

Wardle Academy
  Wardle Community Band has been rejuvenated in recent years

Friday, 27 June 2025

        

The musical journey of Wardle Community Band which was formed in 1991 carries on with a special concert that aims to help secure its future.

The band was initially formed by parents of children learning instruments at Wardle Academy who themselves wanted to learn alongside them.

Their first concert took place in November 1991 performing on instruments funded by a Lottery Grant secured by Peter Bamber who remains a dedicated supporter to this day.

Five remain

Remarkably, around five original members still play with the band, and although there have been ups and downs along the way, membership has been revived thanks to the work of Jane Conway and Gwen Smith.

Jane now serves as the full-time conductor, working with all ages and abilities to grow the group which now boasts 40 members who enjoy rehearsals that take place every Monday, with an Improvers Club on Wednesdays.

The band is proud of its community roots, regularly supporting Rochdale Hospice and performing at care homes across the area to bring music to older residentsspokesperson

Proud roots

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The band is proud of its community roots, regularly supporting Rochdale Hospice and performing at care homes across the area to bring music to older residents.

The concert on Friday, 4th July, at Thrum Hall Methodist Church, Rochdale, alongside the Wardle Academy Intermediate Band (conducted by Gwen Smith) and the Wardle Academy Folk Group, led by Cliff Woodworth aims to show that the band continues to inspire players of all ages."

To find out more, contact: wardlecommunitybrass@gmail.com

        

TAGS: Wardle High School

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass BANSD nOERTHERN iRELAND

New National Youth Band to be formed in Northern Ireland

June 27 • Brass Bands Northern Ireland announce intention to form a National Youth Brass Band.

NYBBGB

Next generation to provide last chord to Radio 3 series

June 27 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be featured as part of the final episode of Radio 3's 'Brass Banding with Hannah Peel'.

Band Supplies

Band Supplies: Summer Deals

June 27 • There are plenty of great Summer deals to bag from Band Supplies...

Churcher

Churcher music heralds start of Glastonbury Festival

June 27 • Camborne Band MD Gareth Churcher has provided the music to kick start the iconic Glastonbury Festival.

What's on »

The Portsmouth Grammar School - Concert by The Black Dyke Band

Saturday 28 June • St Marys Church, Fratton, Portsmouth PO15PA PO15PA

Petworth Town Band - Fete in the Park with Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Grounds of Petworth Park GU28 9LR

Petworth Town Band - Farnham Brass Band and Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Farnham Carnival

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Billingshurst Carnival

Sunday 29 June • Carnival through Billingshurst and concert at Recreation Ground RH14 9SX

Simon Langton Brass - Deal Memorial Bandstand

Sunday 29 June • The Strand, Walmer, Deal CT14 7DY CT14 7DY

Vacancies »

Alder Valley Brass

June 26 • We are looking for BBb bass and soprano cornet players to join our ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (national finalists 2023) with a good blend of concerts, engagements and contests. Rehearsals Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Farnham, Surrey.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

June 25 • With a varied upcoming programme of events and following on from our successful "Musicals" concert and first ever trip to Saddleworth for Whit Friday, the band requires an Eb Bass player to join our group.

Alder Valley Brass

June 24 • As a result of a relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm on Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top