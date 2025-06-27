Wardle to carry on community work

The musical journey of Wardle Community Band is set to carry on for years to come...

The musical journey of Wardle Community Band which was formed in 1991 carries on with a special concert that aims to help secure its future.

The band was initially formed by parents of children learning instruments at Wardle Academy who themselves wanted to learn alongside them.

Their first concert took place in November 1991 performing on instruments funded by a Lottery Grant secured by Peter Bamber who remains a dedicated supporter to this day.

Five remain

Remarkably, around five original members still play with the band, and although there have been ups and downs along the way, membership has been revived thanks to the work of Jane Conway and Gwen Smith.

Jane now serves as the full-time conductor, working with all ages and abilities to grow the group which now boasts 40 members who enjoy rehearsals that take place every Monday, with an Improvers Club on Wednesdays.

Proud roots

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The band is proud of its community roots, regularly supporting Rochdale Hospice and performing at care homes across the area to bring music to older residents.

The concert on Friday, 4th July, at Thrum Hall Methodist Church, Rochdale, alongside the Wardle Academy Intermediate Band (conducted by Gwen Smith) and the Wardle Academy Folk Group, led by Cliff Woodworth aims to show that the band continues to inspire players of all ages."

To find out more, contact: wardlecommunitybrass@gmail.com