Band Supplies: Summer Deals

There are plenty of great Summer deals to bag from Band Supplies...

Band Supplies have a fantastic set of Summer deals ready for customers.

Summer deals:





Soprano Cornet:

Yamaha Neo YCR8620 (Demo as new): £1,295.00

Cornet:

Yamaha Neo YCR8335 lacquer (very good condition): £1,595.00

Yamaha Neo YCR8335S silver (Demo as new): £2,295.00

3 x Yamaha YCR2330 lacquer (excellent condition Japan built): £295.00 each

Besson 600 lacquer (excellent condition from the 1980's): £395.00

Tenor Horn:

Besson Sovereign BE950-2-0 silver (current model in excellent condition): £2,295.00

Besson Sovereign 950 silver (British built in excellent condition): £2,195.00

Besson Sovereign BE950 silver (in very good condition with JP case): £1,795.00

Flugel:

Festivo lacquer (Bach copy in excellent condition): £395.00

Baritone:

Besson Sovereign BE956-2-0 silver 4 Valve (good condition): £2,495.00

Besson Sovereign BE995-2-0 silver (six months old as new): £3,700.00

Yamaha Neo YBH831 lacquer (trade stand demo model): £3,500.00

Euphonium:

Besson Prestige 2052-8G-0 gold lacquer (demo with a few light marks superb): £5,595.00

Besson Sovereign 967 LB silver (very good condition): £2,795.00

Besson Prestige 2052-8G-0 gold lacquer (six months old demo as new): £6,500.00

Besson Sovereign 967 LB silver (very good condition): £2,495.00

Besson Prestige 2052-2-0 silver (very good condition current model): £3,995.00

Trombone:

Conn 88HNV Bb/F (demo as new): £3,295.00

Tuba:

Besson Sovereign 994-2-0 silver (good condition): £3,000.00

Contact:



Band Supplies

7, Hunslet Road

Leeds

LS10 1JQ

Tel: 0113 245 3097

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bandsuppliesleeds

Email: leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk

Web: www.bandsupplies.co.uk