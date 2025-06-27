                 

*
banner

News

Band Supplies: Summer Deals

There are plenty of great Summer deals to bag from Band Supplies...

Band Supplies
  There are plenty of fantastic deals on offer

Friday, 27 June 2025

        

Band Supplies have a fantastic set of Summer deals ready for customers.

Summer deals:


Soprano Cornet:

Yamaha Neo YCR8620 (Demo as new): £1,295.00

Cornet:

Yamaha Neo YCR8335 lacquer (very good condition): £1,595.00
Yamaha Neo YCR8335S silver (Demo as new): £2,295.00
3 x Yamaha YCR2330 lacquer (excellent condition Japan built): £295.00 each
Besson 600 lacquer (excellent condition from the 1980's): £395.00

Tenor Horn:

Besson Sovereign BE950-2-0 silver (current model in excellent condition): £2,295.00
Besson Sovereign 950 silver (British built in excellent condition): £2,195.00
Besson Sovereign BE950 silver (in very good condition with JP case): £1,795.00

Flugel:

Festivo lacquer (Bach copy in excellent condition): £395.00

Baritone:

Besson Sovereign BE956-2-0 silver 4 Valve (good condition): £2,495.00
Besson Sovereign BE995-2-0 silver (six months old as new): £3,700.00
Yamaha Neo YBH831 lacquer (trade stand demo model): £3,500.00

Euphonium:

Besson Prestige 2052-8G-0 gold lacquer (demo with a few light marks superb): £5,595.00
Besson Sovereign 967 LB silver (very good condition): £2,795.00
Besson Prestige 2052-8G-0 gold lacquer (six months old demo as new): £6,500.00
Besson Sovereign 967 LB silver (very good condition): £2,495.00
Besson Prestige 2052-2-0 silver (very good condition current model): £3,995.00

Trombone:

Conn 88HNV Bb/F (demo as new): £3,295.00

Tuba:

Besson Sovereign 994-2-0 silver (good condition): £3,000.00

Contact:


Band Supplies
7, Hunslet Road
Leeds
LS10 1JQ
Tel: 0113 245 3097

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bandsuppliesleeds
Email: leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk
Web: www.bandsupplies.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass BANSD nOERTHERN iRELAND

New National Youth Band to be formed in Northern Ireland

June 27 • Brass Bands Northern Ireland announce intention to form a National Youth Brass Band.

NYBBGB

Next generation to provide last chord to Radio 3 series

June 27 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be featured as part of the final episode of Radio 3's 'Brass Banding with Hannah Peel'.

Band Supplies

Band Supplies: Summer Deals

June 27 • There are plenty of great Summer deals to bag from Band Supplies...

Churcher

Churcher music heralds start of Glastonbury Festival

June 27 • Camborne Band MD Gareth Churcher has provided the music to kick start the iconic Glastonbury Festival.

What's on »

The Portsmouth Grammar School - Concert by The Black Dyke Band

Saturday 28 June • St Marys Church, Fratton, Portsmouth PO15PA PO15PA

Petworth Town Band - Fete in the Park with Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Grounds of Petworth Park GU28 9LR

Petworth Town Band - Farnham Brass Band and Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Farnham Carnival

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Billingshurst Carnival

Sunday 29 June • Carnival through Billingshurst and concert at Recreation Ground RH14 9SX

Simon Langton Brass - Deal Memorial Bandstand

Sunday 29 June • The Strand, Walmer, Deal CT14 7DY CT14 7DY

Vacancies »

Alder Valley Brass

June 26 • We are looking for BBb bass and soprano cornet players to join our ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (national finalists 2023) with a good blend of concerts, engagements and contests. Rehearsals Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Farnham, Surrey.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

June 25 • With a varied upcoming programme of events and following on from our successful "Musicals" concert and first ever trip to Saddleworth for Whit Friday, the band requires an Eb Bass player to join our group.

Alder Valley Brass

June 24 • As a result of a relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm on Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top