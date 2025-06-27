Band Supplies: Summer Deals

Band Supplies have a fantastic set of Summer deals ready for customers.
Summer deals:
Soprano Cornet:
Yamaha Neo YCR8620 (Demo as new): £1,295.00
Cornet:
Yamaha Neo YCR8335 lacquer (very good condition): £1,595.00
Yamaha Neo YCR8335S silver (Demo as new): £2,295.00
3 x Yamaha YCR2330 lacquer (excellent condition Japan built): £295.00 each
Besson 600 lacquer (excellent condition from the 1980's): £395.00
Tenor Horn:
Besson Sovereign BE950-2-0 silver (current model in excellent condition): £2,295.00
Besson Sovereign 950 silver (British built in excellent condition): £2,195.00
Besson Sovereign BE950 silver (in very good condition with JP case): £1,795.00
Flugel:
Festivo lacquer (Bach copy in excellent condition): £395.00
Baritone:
Besson Sovereign BE956-2-0 silver 4 Valve (good condition): £2,495.00
Besson Sovereign BE995-2-0 silver (six months old as new): £3,700.00
Yamaha Neo YBH831 lacquer (trade stand demo model): £3,500.00
Euphonium:
Besson Prestige 2052-8G-0 gold lacquer (demo with a few light marks superb): £5,595.00
Besson Sovereign 967 LB silver (very good condition): £2,795.00
Besson Prestige 2052-8G-0 gold lacquer (six months old demo as new): £6,500.00
Besson Sovereign 967 LB silver (very good condition): £2,495.00
Besson Prestige 2052-2-0 silver (very good condition current model): £3,995.00
Trombone:
Conn 88HNV Bb/F (demo as new): £3,295.00
Tuba:
Besson Sovereign 994-2-0 silver (good condition): £3,000.00
Contact:
Band Supplies
7, Hunslet Road
Leeds
LS10 1JQ
Tel: 0113 245 3097
Facebook: www.facebook.com/bandsuppliesleeds
Email: leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk
Web: www.bandsupplies.co.uk