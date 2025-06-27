                 

*
banner

News

Next generation to provide last chord to Radio 3 series

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be featured as part of the final episode of Radio 3's 'Brass Banding with Hannah Peel'.

NYBBGB
  The band will be featured on Radio 3 on the weekend

Friday, 27 June 2025

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is to be featured on the final episode of the Radio 3 'Brass Banding with Hannah Peel' series on Sunday 29th June (8.00pm).

New Beginnings

'New Beginnings' brings to an end a series that has brought a wide arc of musical repertoire and explores the future of brass banding through the next generation of talent — children, youngsters and students.

The NYBBGB Children's Band will be featured performing 'New Beginnings', the work written by Fredrick Schjelderup commissioned by The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain to mark its 70th anniversary in 2021.

Premiered at Repton School he vibrant, three-part work describes the emotional and musical energy of youth and the power of music to inspire and connect.

Album

The performance featured is taken from the NYBBGB's album 'Celebration 70', released in 2022.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002f072

Summer Course

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain can be heard live at their concert that closes their 2025 Summer Course.

Under the baton of Guest Conductor Dr David Thornton and featuring cornet star Lewis Barton it is built around the inspirational theme 'The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams'.

Tickets

It takes place at Oundle School, Oundle (PE8 4GH) on Friday 1st August (2.00pm)

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1248214877299

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass BANSD nOERTHERN iRELAND

New National Youth Band to be formed in Northern Ireland

June 27 • Brass Bands Northern Ireland announce intention to form a National Youth Brass Band.

NYBBGB

Next generation to provide last chord to Radio 3 series

June 27 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be featured as part of the final episode of Radio 3's 'Brass Banding with Hannah Peel'.

Band Supplies

Band Supplies: Summer Deals

June 27 • There are plenty of great Summer deals to bag from Band Supplies...

Churcher

Churcher music heralds start of Glastonbury Festival

June 27 • Camborne Band MD Gareth Churcher has provided the music to kick start the iconic Glastonbury Festival.

What's on »

The Portsmouth Grammar School - Concert by The Black Dyke Band

Saturday 28 June • St Marys Church, Fratton, Portsmouth PO15PA PO15PA

Petworth Town Band - Fete in the Park with Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Grounds of Petworth Park GU28 9LR

Petworth Town Band - Farnham Brass Band and Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Farnham Carnival

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Billingshurst Carnival

Sunday 29 June • Carnival through Billingshurst and concert at Recreation Ground RH14 9SX

Simon Langton Brass - Deal Memorial Bandstand

Sunday 29 June • The Strand, Walmer, Deal CT14 7DY CT14 7DY

Vacancies »

Alder Valley Brass

June 26 • We are looking for BBb bass and soprano cornet players to join our ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (national finalists 2023) with a good blend of concerts, engagements and contests. Rehearsals Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Farnham, Surrey.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

June 25 • With a varied upcoming programme of events and following on from our successful "Musicals" concert and first ever trip to Saddleworth for Whit Friday, the band requires an Eb Bass player to join our group.

Alder Valley Brass

June 24 • As a result of a relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm on Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top