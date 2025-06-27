Next generation to provide last chord to Radio 3 series

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be featured as part of the final episode of Radio 3's 'Brass Banding with Hannah Peel'.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is to be featured on the final episode of the Radio 3 'Brass Banding with Hannah Peel' series on Sunday 29th June (8.00pm).

New Beginnings

'New Beginnings' brings to an end a series that has brought a wide arc of musical repertoire and explores the future of brass banding through the next generation of talent — children, youngsters and students.

The NYBBGB Children's Band will be featured performing 'New Beginnings', the work written by Fredrick Schjelderup commissioned by The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain to mark its 70th anniversary in 2021.

Premiered at Repton School he vibrant, three-part work describes the emotional and musical energy of youth and the power of music to inspire and connect.

Album

The performance featured is taken from the NYBBGB's album 'Celebration 70', released in 2022.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002f072

Summer Course

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain can be heard live at their concert that closes their 2025 Summer Course.

Under the baton of Guest Conductor Dr David Thornton and featuring cornet star Lewis Barton it is built around the inspirational theme 'The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams'.

Tickets

It takes place at Oundle School, Oundle (PE8 4GH) on Friday 1st August (2.00pm)

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1248214877299