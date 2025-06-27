New National Youth Band to be formed in Northern Ireland

Brass Bands Northern Ireland announce intention to form a National Youth Brass Band.

Brass Bands Northern Ireland (BBNI) has announced the intention to form a National Youth Brass Band.

It is hoped that the first course will be led by tuba star and educator Les Neish as Musical Director. Speaking about the development, he said: "I'm delighted to be a part of this exciting and historic project.

With Scotland and Wales already having established National Youth Bands it will be wonderful for Northern Ireland to have its very own which will help to secure a banding future for years to come."

Enquiries

BBNI is currently seeking expressions of interest be able to gauge interest from those wishing to take from the age range of 13 to 19 with a playing standard of Grade 6 and above.

4BR was informed that thus however is just an initial guide with all enquiries welcome from talented young players.

First step

BBNI Secretary Denise Gilchrist told 4BR: "We hope this announcement will encourage young brass and percussion players to get involved.

This is a first step and there will be exciting information on the new National Youth Brass Band of Northern Ireland to come."

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.brassbandsni.org