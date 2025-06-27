                 

Churcher music heralds start of Glastonbury Festival

Camborne Band MD Gareth Churcher has provided the music to kick start the iconic Glastonbury Festival.

Churcher
  Gareth Churcher is usually found with the baton in front of Camborne Band

Friday, 27 June 2025

        

The music of Gareth Churcher, the conductor of Camborne Band has been heard by a worldwide audience this week after creating the soundtrack for the opening show at the iconic Glastonbury Festival.

Pyramid stage

The Falmouth musician composed the soundtrack for the Theatre and Circus show performed in the Pyramid Stage arena.

Interviewed for the BBC ahead of the event, he said: "It's been a really wonderful experience so far. We've had lots of people turning up for the various rehearsals throughout the day, lots of people that are here as choristers, so to speak.

But also, then we're dragging in lots of people that are working on site to get involved with this project because it's all about the participatory nature of it, so we're hoping to include the audience in this as well."

Such a joy

Jade Dunbar, the curator of the show added: "We're bringing the audience into it, which is what Gareth was brought in specifically for.

It's just been such a joy to be able to curate a show on this scale in front of the pyramid stage that really welcomes people to Glastonbury for the first time."

        

TAGS: Camborne Town

