Heroic tributes on latest Baker CD release

Brett Baker has been joined by the National Champion Flowers to record his latest CD — one that pays tribute to the inspirational heroic figures on his musical journey.

Brett Baker
  Brett is teaming up with the Flowers Band for a sixth time

Wednesday, 02 July 2025

        

Trombone soloist Brett Baker has been back in the recording studio for his latest CD release, 'The Heroic Trombone'.

It also see him make a return to his banding roots with the recording paying tribute to the figures that inspired him on his musical journey — one that has taken him to every corner of the globe.

Flowers link

He is accompanied on the release by the National Champion Flowers Band conducted by Paul Holland who provide another connection to his solo and banding career, as for many years he was a member of the band.

'The Heroic Trombone"has been produced in collaboration with World of Sound and Northern Audio Productions, with Brett telling 4BR: "It features major works by Christian Lindberg, Gordon Jacob, Ray Steadmann-Allen, Fredrich Belke, Brenton Broadstock, Rob Wiffin, Leo Zimmerman, Giacomo Puccini and John Barry — each a tribute to artists and teacher who directly inspired me."

It's been a real joy to return to the recording studio to work with a great band on a project that means a great deal to meBrett Baker

Flowers thanks

He added: "It's also been great to reunite with Flowers for what is a sixth project together — but the first with them as National Champion. What a journey they have also been on since our fist collaboration together.

My thanks also go to Kevin Lea and Phil Hardman who produced on the sessions. It's been a real joy to return to the recording studio to work with a great band on a project that means a great deal to me."

        

