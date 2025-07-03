                 

New addition to coop trom section

Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale joins the cooperation band on trombone.

Helen Teasdale
  Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale has joined the cooperation band on second trombone.

Thursday, 03 July 2025

        

The cooperation band has announced the signing of Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale as their new second trombone.

On the back of their recent fifth place finish at the European Championships in Stavanger, the band stated that the vastly experienced musician is a "welcome addition to the low brass section."

Ideal fit

Principal Conductor Katrina Marzella-Wheeler said: "Helen is a fantastic musician whose experience, musicality and collaborative spirit make her an ideal fit. We're delighted to welcome her."

Although hailing from the North East of England, Helen studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where she completed both her BMus and MMus degrees and won the prestigious Robert McCreath Prize.

Experience

Helen has performed with a number of leading elite level bands both sides of Hadrian's Wall and was 'Best Instrumentalist' at the Scottish Open Championship in 2010.

An acclaimed educator in 2012 she co-founded the Gorbals Youth Brass Band and has been part of the Britten-Pears Young Artist Programme.

Her conducting has seen her direct Jayess Newbiggin and Irvine & Dreghorn Brass, leading the latter to become Scottish Brass Band Association Third Section Band of the Year in 2017.

        

