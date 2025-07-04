                 

Enjoy the action from New Zealand

You can tune in and enjoy the action from the world's oldest National Championships being held in Christchurch.

New Zealand
  The Championships are taking place in Christchurch

Friday, 04 July 2025

        

The 2025 New Zealand National Championships are currently taking place in Christchurch were the action is being live-streamed by Tim Kelly at: www.brasssbanned.com

Weekend of music

Friday saw the performances of the set-works and sacred works in each of the sections, whilst Saturday will see the bands showcase their own-choice selections.

In what is turning out to be an exciting Antipodean battle, five bands have made the journey from Australia to compete â€” the highest number in 34 years.

A Grade:

Set Test: A Tale As Yet Untold (Philip Sparke)
Adjudicator: Frederic Theodoloz

Hamilton City Brass (Todd Smith)
Darebin City Brass (Aus) (Andrew Snell)
Brass Whanganui (Bruce Jellyman)
Hutt City Brass (Matthew Stein)
Woolston Brass (Phil Johnston)
Ascot Park Hotel Brass (Joe Thomas)
Wellington Brass (David Bremner)
Auckland City Brass (Mark Close)
North Shore Brass (Harmen Vanhoorne)
Brass Band Newcastle (Aus) (Conrad Curry)

B Grade:

Set Test: Sounds (John Golland)
Adjudicator: Frederic Theodoloz

Addington Brass (Adrian Dalton)
Eastern Bay of Plenty Brass (Andrew Leach)
Marlborough District Brass (Robin Randall)
Porirua City Brass (Nicholas Garrett)
St Kilda Brass (Prof. Peter Adams)
Windsor Excelsior (Aus) (Dale Hosking)
Woolston Concert Brass (Matt Toomata)

C Grade:

Set Test: The Lost Village of Imber (Christopher Bond)
Adjudicator: Nick Johnson

Matamata Brass (Glenn Richards)
Whitehorse Brass (Aus) (Broden Ford)
Timaru Brass (Catherine Anderson)
Maamaloa Brass (Kalino Pongi)
Westport Municipal (Nathan Keoghan)
Levin & Districts Brass (David Mass)
Rolleston Brass (Raynor Martin)
North Shore Brass Academy (Billy Middleton)
Te Awamutu GoBus Brass (Sarah Carroll)
Nor'west Brass (Nicholas Scott)
Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass (Ben Rickerby)
Rangiora RSA Club Band (Dwayne Bloomfield)

D Grade:

Set Test: Be Still (David J Evans arr. Stephen Tighe)
Adjudicator: Nick Johnson

Addington Workshop Band (Matthew Harris)
New Brighton Silver (Lachian Grant)
Ascot Park Hotel Development Brass (Aaron Herman)
Buzzing Brass Wellington (Byron Newton)
Mosgiel Brass (Philip Craigie QSM)
Nor'west Zephyrs (Joel Williams)
Summer Silver Band (Vickie van Uden)

Youth Section:

Own Choice:
Adjudicator: Victoria van Uden

Box Hill Academy Brass (Lauren Innes)

        

Enjoy the action from New Zealand

