Former mayor takes president's role at Shipston

Shipston Band maintains mayoral ties with its latest Presidential appointment.

A former town mayor has become the new President of Shipston Band.

Fay Ivens, who served from 2012-2013, takes over from another former mayor Ronnie Murphy, who has stepped down after many years in the role.

Delighted

Mrs Ivens said: "I'm delighted to have been appointed with a much loved Shipston institution. The band has been a central part of town life for more than a century, so I feel really proud to now be representing this wonderful group of musicians."

In response, Band Chairperson Liz Smith, said: "The whole band is thrilled. It is a role that needs someone who truly knows the town and its people, and there is nobody better placed to fulfil that role than Fay."

Introduction

The band's conductor, Alex Bland, introduced Fay to the audience at a concert on the penultimate night of the recent Shipston Proms Festival.