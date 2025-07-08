                 

*
banner

News

Wantage welcome Hall to the rostrum

Daniel Hall has become the new conductor of Wantage Concert Brass.

Daniel Hall
  The award winning composer has also enjoyed success with the baton

Tuesday, 08 July 2025

        

Wantage Concert Brass has welcomed Daniel Hall to the role as their new conductor.

The well-known composer has worked with a number of leading ensembles in recent years — from the National Orchestra of Wales, and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, to Tredegar, Foden's and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain. His award winning compositions have been performed across the banding globe

Excited

Speaking about his new role he said: "I'm incredibly excited and from the very first rehearsal I felt an immediate connection with the band. They're a fantastic group of dedicated, hardworking musicians, and it's been a joy getting to know them.

I'm really looking forward to what the future holds together. I'm also pleased to continue my work with Brunel Brass, and I'm grateful to be involved with two such passionate and committed organisations."

        

TAGS: Wantage Silver 'A'

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Youth Fest

Brass sounds fill the air at Youth Fest in Barnet

July 8 • BBE's 'Brass Fest' event saw over 200 young players provide fantastic entertainment and great music making in Barnet.

Steve Phillips

Central England lead for Phillips

July 8 • The experienced Steve Phillips has become the new Musical Director of Brass Band of Central England.

Anthony Smith

New solo euphonium at Cory

July 8 • Anthony Smith becomes the new solo euphonium player at the Brass in Concert champion ahead of their British Open challenge.

Gota

Gota goodbye to Thomsen

July 8 • The successful musical partnership between Swedish champion Gota Brass Band and conductor Michael Thomsen has come to an end.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Anniversary Concert

Saturday 12 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Haverhill Silver Band - Proms Concert - St Ives

Saturday 12 July • Hill Rise Park, St Ives PE27 6SP

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Vacancies »

Petworth Town Band

July 7 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for CORNETS, TUBA and BASS TROMBONE. We are an enthusiastic band with a full calendar of engagements. We would welcome you to join us and our inspirational MD Paula Streeter.

Epping Forest Band

July 7 • Epping Forest band have a vacancy for solo horn. We are a friendly 3rd section band with a variety of gigs through out the year. We have our own band hut with close to links with London Underground central line and the M11 motorway.

Concert Brass Poynton

July 4 • Concert Brass Poynton: No Contesting - Not a learners Band. Rehearse on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (short comfort break). We seek a front row cornet and a Tenor Horn and A Tenor Trombone and Bass Trom too..

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top