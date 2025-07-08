Wantage welcome Hall to the rostrum

Daniel Hall has become the new conductor of Wantage Concert Brass.

Wantage Concert Brass has welcomed Daniel Hall to the role as their new conductor.

The well-known composer has worked with a number of leading ensembles in recent years — from the National Orchestra of Wales, and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, to Tredegar, Foden's and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain. His award winning compositions have been performed across the banding globe

Excited

Speaking about his new role he said: "I'm incredibly excited and from the very first rehearsal I felt an immediate connection with the band. They're a fantastic group of dedicated, hardworking musicians, and it's been a joy getting to know them.

I'm really looking forward to what the future holds together. I'm also pleased to continue my work with Brunel Brass, and I'm grateful to be involved with two such passionate and committed organisations."