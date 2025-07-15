                 

NYBBS talent to showcase in Perth

The annual National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland summer course will conclude with a concert at Perth Concert Hall.

  The National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland will round off their annual course in Perth

Tuesday, 15 July 2025

        

Over 170 young musicians, representing the next generation Scottish brass banding talent will take to the stage at Perth Concert Hall for two forthcoming concerts.

Time and place

The event on Friday 25th July (3.00pm) will bring to a close this year's National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) residential summer course at Strathallan School, Perthshire.

Led by their respective musical directors Alan Fernie, John Boax and Ian Porthouse, the NYBBS Children's Band will kick things off at 3.00pm followed by the combined Reserve/Senior Band at 6.30pm.

Future

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The performances will give the families, friends as well as the local music lovers of Perth the opportunity to enjoy the excellence of these musicians and show that the future of Scottish banding is being driven by these talented players."

Tickets are available at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nybbs

        

