Band Supplies continues support of Scottish Youth Banding

The leading retailer heads to Perth to continue its long term support of the National Youth Brass of Scotland and the wider Scottish banding movement.

Band Supplies Ltd will head to Perthshire today (Friday 25th July) to continue their support of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS).

Owners Ronnie and Ann Tennant told 4BR that their long term association with the organisation is an integral of their company's support of the wider banding movement in the country.

That not only incudes NYBBS but also sees them sponsor the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge Contest as part of the Scottish Brass Band Association's (SBBA) annual Festival of Brass.

Jewels

Ann told 4BR: "The National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland — Children, Reserve and Senior Bands are the jewels in the crown for the future of Scottish bands, and it's a delight to see so many talented youngsters inspired each year on the Summer Course at Strathallen School.

We have also witnessed that progress and its results in the 40 plus years we have been in business first hand — and it is one of the real joys that we have families of different generations of players coming to us for their instruments and accessories.

We are thrilled that we are able to help support them and to support Scottish banding alongside Besson Musical Instruments."

Long term

That was also echoed by Euan Meikle, Besson UK & Ireland Sales Manager who added: "We have enjoyed wonderful long term associations with Band Supplies, SBBA and NYBBS and we continue to support each, especially through our sponsorship of the Scottish Open and SBBA Festival of Brass.

The future of Scottish banding really does have a foundation that is becoming the envy of the wider banding world and this generation on this year's course will maintain that for many more years to come."