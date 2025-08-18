                 

*
banner

News

Yamaha helps with Border judgement

The Scottish Borders Brass Band Association has announced that Yamaha will help support adjudication costs for its contest.

Yamaha
  Yamaha is supporting the cost of adjudication at the Borders Contest

Monday, 18 August 2025

        

The Scottish Borders Brass Band Association (SBBBA) has announced that Yamaha will sponsor an adjudicator for their upcoming Borders Entertainment Contest.

The event brings together Scottish bands from Sections 2 to 4 and beyond to showcase their brands of entertainment.

Thanks

Stuart Black, SBBBA Chairperson told 4BR: "Our thanks go to Yamaha for their support in supporting an adjudicator at our event.

We have enjoyed a long-term relationship with Yamaha and we're delighted that this support is once again provided to bring a first-class adjudicator to the contest."

Entries

Entries for the event to be held at Jedburgh Town Hall on Saturday 1st November are now open. Bands are encouraged to register their interest as soon as possible.

For more information and to register, contact: sbbba2020@gmail.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke

Saynor ends tuba tenure at Black Dyke Band

August 18 • Gavin Saynor makes the reluctant decision to bring his six year tuba tenure at the Yorkshire champion to an end.

Come and Play

Belfast SA hosts latest Come and Play invitation

August 18 • Belfast Temple Salvation Army Band has announced that it will host its latest 'Come and Play' event next month.

WSBBA

17 bands line up for Troon entertainment

August 18 • There will be a packed day of brass band contesting in Troon later this month.

Liz Lane

Lane to lead adjudication of UniBrass Composition Competition

August 18 • Composer Liz Lane will be joined by Lucy Green and Christian Goodwin to judge entries for the 2026 UniBrass Composition Competition.

What's on »

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Saffron Hall

Wednesday 27 August • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4UH

Uckfield Concert Brass - Eastbourne Bandstand 1812 Concert

Wednesday 27 August • Eastbourne Bandstand, Lower Grand Parade, Eastbourne. BN21 3AD

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 29 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Vacancies »

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

August 17 • Looking for our next Multi-Tasker! Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a percussionist able to play kit. own Bandroom, no packing up & down between rehearsals . kit supplied, Premier & a Mapex (full kit on both). just bring own â€˜breakablesâ€™. lifts available

Dobcross Silver Band

August 17 • PERCUSSIONIST required to join the current 3rd Section North West Champions trophy winning percussion section. First gig, the National Finals in September! Either Kit or Tuned as we have 2 talented players in the team already who need another partner!

Crewe Brass

August 17 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top