Yamaha helps with Border judgement

The Scottish Borders Brass Band Association (SBBBA) has announced that Yamaha will sponsor an adjudicator for their upcoming Borders Entertainment Contest.

The event brings together Scottish bands from Sections 2 to 4 and beyond to showcase their brands of entertainment.

Thanks

Stuart Black, SBBBA Chairperson told 4BR: "Our thanks go to Yamaha for their support in supporting an adjudicator at our event.

We have enjoyed a long-term relationship with Yamaha and we're delighted that this support is once again provided to bring a first-class adjudicator to the contest."

Entries

Entries for the event to be held at Jedburgh Town Hall on Saturday 1st November are now open. Bands are encouraged to register their interest as soon as possible.

For more information and to register, contact: sbbba2020@gmail.com