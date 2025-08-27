Fancy being an adjudicator?

If you do, then Brass Bands England want to hear from you for the 2026 National Youth Championships.

Brass Bands England (BBE) is looking to recruit a panel of adjudicators for the 2026 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The annual 'Youth Champs' regularly sees over 1,200 young musicians showcasing their musical talents, assisted by judges who appreciate its inclusive development ethos.

Six adjudicators

BBE is looking to appoint a minimum of six adjudicators who can offer supportive, constructive feedback to help inspire and guide the stars of tomorrow.

Formal adjudication experience isn't required, although a passion for brass music and understanding what makes a great performance, is.

Four sections

The adjudicators will provide written and verbal feedback across four Sections:

The non-competitive Showcase Section celebrates participation, creativity and development, whilst the Performance Section is a supportive, low-pressure opportunity for bands new to contesting.

The Challenge Section is aimed at emerging ensembles aspiring to the highest competitive level in future years, whilst the Championship Section spotlights the very best in youth banding.

Performances will consist of a set test-piece and own-choice repertoire, offering bands the chance to demonstrate both technical control and musical creativity.

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Registration

Band registration for Youth Champs 2026 will open on Monday 8th September:

Adjudicators must be available on Saturday 28th March 2026 at King Edward's School, Birmingham. Travel and accommodation will be provided, along with an adjudication fee of £250.

This opportunity forms part of BBE's commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, Equality and Access, working to open up high-profile opportunities in the brass band world to a wider pool of musicians.

BBE welcomes applications from those who may not have previously considered adjudication, but who have relevant musical insight and a passion for youth development.

Applications

Whether you're a conductor, player, teacher, or enthusiastic bander — if you're ready to shape the future of banding, we'd love to hear from you.

Applications close Friday 3rd October 2025 (9.00am)

Apply and view the full Youth Champs Adjudicator job description: https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers