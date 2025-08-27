Romeo, Romeo wherefore art thou preview?

If you want to hear 'Star Crossed Lovers' before the big day in Birmingham, a number of the contenders have announced their previews.

If you want to enjoy a sneak preview of the 2025 British Open test-piece ahead of the competitive action at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 6th September, then the various competing bands will be holding their 'Star Crossed Lovers' previews in the run up to the event.

Please check websites and Facebook page for further details on each preview of the new Stephen Roberts work.

Ones to come

At present we do not have details of preview events from Amersham Band, Brighouse & Rastrick, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, Flowers, Grimethorpe Colliery, Hammonds, KNDS Fairey and Oldham Band (Lees).

Details of these previews will be added when received.

Previews:



Aldbourne Band

Thursday 4th September

Start: 8.00pm

St Michael's Church, Aldbourne

Black Dyke Band

Wednesday 3rd September

Start: 8.00pm

Dewsbury Town Hall

Brass Band Treize Etoiles

Tuesday 2nd September

Start: 8.00pm

Salle Polyvalente Chamoson

Cory Band

Thursday 4th September

Start: 7.30pm

Y Muni Pontypridd Municipal Building

Pontypridd

EverReady Band

Thursday 4th September

Start: 7.30pm

Spennymoor Town Hall

Foden's Band

Thursday 4th September

Start: 7.30pm

Sandbach School Theatre

Leyland Band

Saturday 30th August

Start: 7.00pm

Chorley Town Hall

the cooperation band

Wednesday 3rd September

Start: 7.30pm

Govan and Linthouse Parish Church

Tredegar Band

Thursday 4th September

Start: 7.30pm

Alwyn Powell Bandroom

Stocktonville, Tredegar

Whitburn Band

Thursday 4th September

Start: 7.15pm

West Calder High School