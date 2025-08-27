                 

Romeo, Romeo wherefore art thou preview?

If you want to hear 'Star Crossed Lovers' before the big day in Birmingham, a number of the contenders have announced their previews.

Star Crossed Lovers
  A number of bands have confirmed their preview nights.

Wednesday, 27 August 2025

        

If you want to enjoy a sneak preview of the 2025 British Open test-piece ahead of the competitive action at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 6th September, then the various competing bands will be holding their 'Star Crossed Lovers' previews in the run up to the event.

Please check websites and Facebook page for further details on each preview of the new Stephen Roberts work.

Ones to come

At present we do not have details of preview events from Amersham Band, Brighouse & Rastrick, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, Flowers, Grimethorpe Colliery, Hammonds, KNDS Fairey and Oldham Band (Lees).

Details of these previews will be added when received.

Previews:


Aldbourne Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 8.00pm
St Michael's Church, Aldbourne

Black Dyke Band
Wednesday 3rd September
Start: 8.00pm
Dewsbury Town Hall

Brass Band Treize Etoiles
Tuesday 2nd September
Start: 8.00pm
Salle Polyvalente Chamoson

Cory Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 7.30pm
Y Muni Pontypridd Municipal Building
Pontypridd

EverReady Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 7.30pm
Spennymoor Town Hall

Foden's Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 7.30pm
Sandbach School Theatre

Leyland Band
Saturday 30th August
Start: 7.00pm
Chorley Town Hall

the cooperation band
Wednesday 3rd September
Start: 7.30pm
Govan and Linthouse Parish Church

Tredegar Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 7.30pm
Alwyn Powell Bandroom
Stocktonville, Tredegar

Whitburn Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 7.15pm
West Calder High School

        

