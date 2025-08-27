Romeo, Romeo wherefore art thou preview?

If you want to enjoy a sneak preview of the 2025 British Open test-piece ahead of the competitive action at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 6th September, then the various competing bands will be holding their 'Star Crossed Lovers' previews in the run up to the event.
Please check websites and Facebook page for further details on each preview of the new Stephen Roberts work.
Ones to come
At present we do not have details of preview events from Amersham Band, Brighouse & Rastrick, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, Flowers, Grimethorpe Colliery, Hammonds, KNDS Fairey and Oldham Band (Lees).
Details of these previews will be added when received.
Previews:
Aldbourne Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 8.00pm
St Michael's Church, Aldbourne
Black Dyke Band
Wednesday 3rd September
Start: 8.00pm
Dewsbury Town Hall
Brass Band Treize Etoiles
Tuesday 2nd September
Start: 8.00pm
Salle Polyvalente Chamoson
Cory Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 7.30pm
Y Muni Pontypridd Municipal Building
Pontypridd
EverReady Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 7.30pm
Spennymoor Town Hall
Foden's Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 7.30pm
Sandbach School Theatre
Leyland Band
Saturday 30th August
Start: 7.00pm
Chorley Town Hall
the cooperation band
Wednesday 3rd September
Start: 7.30pm
Govan and Linthouse Parish Church
Tredegar Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 7.30pm
Alwyn Powell Bandroom
Stocktonville, Tredegar
Whitburn Band
Thursday 4th September
Start: 7.15pm
West Calder High School