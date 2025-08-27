Roberts reveals Star Crossed secrets

Composer Stephen Roberts provides his preview of the British Open test-piece, 'Star Crossed Lovers'.

Stephen Roberts, composer of this year's British Open test-piece has produced his own preview of his work, 'Starred Crossed Lovers' for people to enjoy, ahead of the contest at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on September 6th.

Themes and structures

Not only does he explore the themes and structures of his 16-minute work based on the score to Sergei Prokofiev's 1935 ballet score to 'Romeo and Juliet', but also gives insight into the artistic temperament and techniques that are Prokofiev's hallmarks — many you will hear in his brass band score.

To enjoy:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7qav5pHbrE

Tickets for 2025 British Open Championship:



https://bmusic.co.uk/events/the-171st-british-open-brass-band-championship