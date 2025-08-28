UniBrass Foundation offers two free courses

There are two free concerts this weekend provided by the UniBrass Foundation to help support their work.

The UniBrass Foundation will host a brace of free concerts in Oxfordshire this weekend as part of their ongoing mission to support youth and university banding.

Come and Play

The first will take place at Linacre College (OX1 3JA) on Saturday 30th August (6.00pm) and will showcase the work of students participating in the 'Come and Play' initiative that takes place earlier in the day.

Led by conductor and composer Andrea Price, it brings together students from across the country working on repertoire based around the theme of 'Civilisations', including music by Andrea, Peter Graham and more.

Trustees

The second concert takes place at Witney High Street Methodist Church (OX28 6HG) on Sunday 31st August (3.00pm) and will feature the trustees of the charity performing a wide selection of easy listening repertoire.

They will also be on hand to discuss the work of the charity.

Showcase

A spokesperson for the UniBrass Foundation told 4BR: "We hope that this exciting weekend will help showcase both the work of our charity, as well as the incredible young musicians we have the privilege of working with.

We are sure people will be excited to come out and support these concerts and add a bit of brass music to their weekend!"

Free and un-ticketed

Both concerts are free and un-ticketed, with donations welcome.