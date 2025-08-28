                 

Road trip welcome at Tredegar

The Welsh Champion has welcomed a long standing friend to their bandhall.

Tredegar
  Thomas and Ian have enjoyed a long standing personal friendship.

Thursday, 28 August 2025

        

Welsh Champion Tredegar welcomed a long standing friend to their bandhall this week as they started their final preparations for the forthcoming British Open Championship in Birmingham.

Wales visit

Thomas Beiganz and his wife Daniella took a detour from a driving holiday in the UK to spend a few days in Wales, joining up with MD Ian Porthouse and his wife Leanne for some sightseeing and a long overdue visit to Tredegar's rehearsal base.

Ian told 4BR: "Our personal friendship goes back many years now, including many fantastic connections as the driving force behind the emergence and success of Brass Band Oberosterreich.

Leanne and I have enjoyed so many memorable trips to visit Thomas and Danielle in Austria so it was great to finally welcome them to Wales."

Great display

The friendship connection will continue in 2026 when Tredegar perform at the European Brass Band Championships in Linz, with Thomas adding: "Ian has always told me that we must come to Tredegar.

He always said it was cold and wet, but on this trip it's been beautiful. It was great to see where the band in based, the proud history they display in the bandroom and to hear the players rehearse on the British Open test-piece."

        

Tredegar

