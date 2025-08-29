Europe's rising euph star gains bespoke Adams support

Bernardas Butkus has become one of Adams Musical Instruments 'Rising Star' artists.

Adams Musical Instruments has announced the signing of one of European banding's most exciting young talents as the newest member of its 'Rising Star' artist roster.

Lithuanian euphonium player Bernardas Butkus won the 'Best Soloist' award at the European Youth Championships in both 2024 and 2025 performing with Brass Band Sklepucini. His virtuoso performance of Philip Sparke's 'Pantomime' in Stavanger earlier this year was praised as being one of the highlights of the competition.

Bespoke euphonium

Adams has welcomed the signing by creating a bespoke E1 euphonium for him. It has the same configuration as one performed on by Gary Curtin, one of the company's leading international artists, but tailored specifically for Bernardus, with a high gloss inner-bell and custom engravings inspired by Greek mythology â€” a reflection of his own interests and style.

Bernardas is currently studying in Belgium under the guidance of Tim de Maesseneer and Frans Violet at the LUCA School of Arts, where he has continued his development as solo euphonium with Brass Band Heist as well as Lithuanian champions Brass LT who won the European Championship Challenge Section in 2024.

Perfect for me

Speaking about his new link to Adams he told 4BR: "When thinking of taking the next step in my development as a player I knew the Adams euphonium would be perfect for me.

Playing and testing them confirmed that — and it has been amazing that the company has been able to tailor the E1 euphonium to my exact requirements. Their expertise has meant I have an instrument like no other in the world — a powerhouse of beautiful sound that is so responsive and true and has the looks to match its performance."

Next generation

In welcoming their newest recruit to their artist roster, Marketing & Artists Relations Manager Ruud Corstjens told 4BR: "At Adams we believe in helping promote and develop the next generation of brass banding talent at all levels.

With his musicality and passion, Bernardas has already gained a fine musical reputation as a performer and Adams is proud to support his journey as one of our own 'Rising Star' artists."

