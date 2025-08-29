                 

*
banner

News

Podcast: The Brass Monkeys — Episode 13

Two of the three brass monkeys chat about the recent Welsh National Eisteddfod and other current North Wales brass band related items.

Brass Monkeys
  The latest episode links to the banding contests of the National Eisteddfod

Friday, 29 August 2025

        

The latest episode of the Brass Monkeys podcast with a North Walian brass band accent sees two of three presenters (one on hols!) chat about the recent Welsh National Eisteddfod and other banding bits and pieces.

To enjoy:
https://www.podbean.com/eas/pb-2v2gi-1947a59

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Peter Moore

Saturday morning Proms spotlight on Moore

August 29 • Peter Moore will be the featured soloist in Gunther Schuller's trombone concerto 'Eine kleine Posaunenmusik' in a mid-morning Proms performance.

British Open

Sit back and don't miss the British Open action

August 29 • If you can't make it to Symphony Hall next Saturday, then you can always sit back and enjoy it all on the Wobplay platform.

Brass Monkeys

Podcast: The Brass Monkeys — Episode 13

August 29 • Two of the three brass monkeys chat about the recent Welsh National Eisteddfod and other current North Wales brass band related items.

Adams

Europe's rising euph star gains bespoke Adams support

August 29 • Bernardas Butkus has become one of Adams Musical Instruments 'Rising Star' artists.

What's on »

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 29 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Dobcross Silver Band - Yorkshire Imperial Band

Sunday 31 August • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Vacancies »

Hathersage Band

August 28 • BASS TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Hathersage Band

August 28 • FRONT ROW CORNET (position negotiable). Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Chinnor Silver

August 26 • Our COMMUNITY BAND would love players to join us at our next rehearsal on Monday 1st at 11am in our own bandroom.. It's just an extra chance for a friendly blow with cake,coffee and good company.. Does not affect allegiance to your main band

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top