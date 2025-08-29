Podcast: The Brass Monkeys — Episode 13

The latest episode of the Brass Monkeys podcast with a North Walian brass band accent sees two of three presenters (one on hols!) chat about the recent Welsh National Eisteddfod and other banding bits and pieces. To enjoy:

https://www.podbean.com/eas/pb-2v2gi-1947a59